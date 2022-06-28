iPad Pro is a real steal after a $400 discount – Cult of Mac

By Rajesh Pandey • 11:26 am, April 16, 2022
The M1 iPad Pro is discounted by up to $400 on Amazon, making it the perfect time to pick one up. The 11-inch iPad Pro sees a sweet $50 discount off its retail price, bringing its price down to $749.
The best deal is on the top-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular connectivity and 2TB storage that’s discounted by $400.
This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use our links to buy items.
The 2021 iPad Pro lineup features the same M1 chip that Apple uses in several of its products, including the Mac mini, entry-level MacBook Pro, and the MacBook Air. The power-efficient chip is paired with 8 or 16gigs of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
The 11-inch model features a 120Hz ProMotion Liquid Retina Display, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a 120Hz miniLED-based Liquid Retina XDR display.
Both tablets feature a dual-camera setup at the rear and a LiDAR scanner to deliver an immersive AR experience. They also feature Face ID and a USB-C port with Thunderbolt support, so you can plugin any high-bandwidth accessory or an external display as per your requirement.
The base 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB storage carries a retail price of $799. Amazon, however, is offering a sweet $50 discount on it. There’s a similar discount on the 256GB variant, too. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are available with a more attractive $200 discount.
If you are looking for the 11-inch iPad Pro with cellular connectivity, the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model is discounted to $1,049 — down from 1,099.
The entry-level 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi connectivity sees a $100 off, bringing its price down to $999. You can get the 1TB or 2TB models for $200 off if your storage needs are on the higher side. You can get the 1TB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,599, down from its retail price of $1,799.
In case you are ready to go all out and are looking to buy the 2TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity, you can grab it from Amazon for just $1,999.99 after a whopping $400 off its retail price.
iPadOS 16 is expected to further improve the multitasking experience on iPads, so an iPad Pro could be a worthy investment to make right now.
