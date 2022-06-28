Does Pete Davidson have Instagram in 2022? – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Ads

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian applauded her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s “content taking” skills on Instagram this week.

The pair are currently on a tropical getaway and the SKIMS founder has shared as series of PDA-filled pics of the trip on social media.

Photos show the loved-up couple kayaking and sharing a kiss on a beautiful palm tree-lined beach with crystal clear water.

On her story, the 40-year-old wrote that Pete had “passed the content taking boyfriend test,” but does he have an Instagram account himself?

Back in February, the SNL star joined Instagram with the username ‘PMD’ which are his initials, Peter Michael Davidson.

The account was created on February 16th 2022 and he quickly racked up over 500,000 followers in just a few hours.

He only followed two people on the profile, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and actor Sebastian Stan, before deleting the account just a week after making it.

The star only shared one post, a clip from the 1982 movie The King Of Comedy on his story, in which Robert De Niro’s character says: “It’s better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Many saw this as a dig towards Kim’s ex Kanye West as he had recently been roasting Pete on social media, including calling him ‘Skete’ and creating a diss track about him.

Now, the 28-year-old no longer has Instagram – and he hasn’t announced any plans on returning to the platform any time soon.

Pete Davidson has rejoined Instagram. pic.twitter.com/nJEWKbV6E2

This isn’t the first time the comedian has deleted his Instagram account. In fact, Pete has deleted and re-joined the platform four times during his career.

He famously left Instagram for the first time in July 2018, writing on his Story: “No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform.”

“The internet is an evil place, and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f***ing lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point,” he continued.

The SNL star then returned but left the site again in December 2018 before creating another account in April 2019 and deleting it a month later.

People often think that Pete still has Instagram because there are a few big fan accounts that many confuse to be the comedian.

When you type in ‘Pete Davidson Instagram’ on Google, an account with the handle @petedavidson.93 appears first which has a huge 105,000 followers.

If you click on the account, it’s clear that it’s just a fan profile and the bio clearly states “not Pete Davidson” – but it still fools people in 2022 nonetheless!

