Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $21,000; ETH, DOGE Plunge As Well – ABP Live

By: Shayak Majumder | 28 Jun 2022 09:53 AM (IST)

Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price saw a dip of 1.97 percent. ( Image Source : Kanchanara/Unsplash )

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, dipped below the $21,000 mark. BTC was on a steady path of recovery over the past week following an unprecedented plunge last weekend, which saw the cryptocurrency’s price dip below $18,000. Despite the recent dip, Bitcoin still managed to stay above the $20,000 mark as of June 28. Along with BTC, several other major crypto coins, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE), also registered dips. On the other hand, PAPPAY saw a considerable 24-hour gain, along with several other lesser-known altcoins.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $926.82 billion as per CoinMarketCap data, registering a minor 24-hour dip of 2.46 percent.

As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin price stood at $20,712.35 at the time of writing. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 17.33 lakhs. Over the last 24 hours, BTC saw a dip of 1.97 percent.

ETH price stood at $1,180.57, seeing a 24-hour loss of 3.04 percent. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 99,113 lakhs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’ favourite crypto DOGE saw a 24-hour loss of 6.82 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06974. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.83.

As per CoinMarketCap, LTC registered a dip of 5.41 percent over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, it was priced at $54.63. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,521.

XRP price stood at $0.3436, seeing a 24-hour dip of 5.58 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 28.65.

As per CoinMarketCap, Solana price stood at $37.56, marking a 24-hour dip of 6.21 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 3,130.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

PAPPAY (PAPPAY)

Price: $0.000004945

24-hour gain: 975.47 percent

Listen To Earn (LTE)

Price: $0.000002747

24-hour gain: 416.85 percent

Metaxa (METAXA)

Price: $0.000001011

24-hour gain: 355.54 percent

Hydraverse (HDV)

Price: $0.001952

24-hour gain: 334.80 percent

ElonHype (ELONHYPE)

Price: $0.0001031

24-hour gain: 253.39 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES)

Price: $0.0000000001071

24-hour loss: 65.69 percent

Geniux (IUX)

Price: $0.1844

24-hour loss: 59.49 percent

ASYAGRO (ASY)

Price: $0.01783

24-hour loss: 55.38 percent

RUN TOGETHER (RUN)

Price: $0.01316

24-hour loss: 46.23 percent

QLC CHAIN (QLC)

Price: $0.00559

24-hour loss: 41.26 percent

Commenting on the current market scenario, Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and Co-Founder of crypto exchange Unocoin told ABP Live, “Major part of the gain that crypto prices got during the weekend is lost on Monday. TRON is the only major coin that continued to gain. This is making the recent gain resemble the dead cat bounce. Yield-providing apps continue to place problems with crypto withdrawals creating more caution-based trading among the traders and investors.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

source