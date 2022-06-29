Tesla Reportedly Adding Third Shift At Giga Berlin By July 4 – InsideEVs

Ads

There have been plenty of reports about Tesla laying people off, reorganizing its workforce, struggling to ramp up factories, and the like. However, according to CEO Elon Musk, the automaker’s headcount is likely to grow, and that’s due to waves of hiring at its new factories. In fact, Tesla’s Giga Berlin will reportedly begin a third shift starting between now and July 4, 2022.

According to a recent report by Teslarati, the Frankfurt employment agency recently set up shop inside Tesla‘s factory in Germany. Thus far, the group has employed 600 workers at Giga Berlin who were previously without jobs. CEO of the Frankfurt agency Jochem Freyer shared with local media:

“It was the right decision to move to Tesla’s factory premises with a special team. Thanks to the short coordination paths, we have already been able to place more than 600 unemployed people with Tesla, and I am particularly pleased that more than half of them were long-term unemployed beforehand.”

The agency went on to say that Tesla will have more jobs available in the near future. If you’re currently seeking a job and would consider working for Tesla, contact the employment office via email: team.automotive@arbeitsagentur.de.

We previously shared that Germany’s largest union claimed Tesla’s low wages compared to rivals may be hindering hiring. However, more recent reports suggest that the automaker recently raised the rate that it pays new hires.

Despite the reports of Tesla’s layoffs, sources claim they’re not impacting the automaker’s workforce in Germany. Instead, the company is continuing to hire. The factory has about 5,000 employees now, and it will keep hiring more each month, with a goal to employ around 12,000 people by the end of the year.

Tesla is currently running two shifts at Giga Berlin. Teslarati notes that the shifts alternate, with starting times of 6:30 AM and 2:30 PM. A Tesla employee shared that a night shift is coming, and it will begin on July 4. With the three shifts underway, the electric automaker will be making cars 24 hours a day.

Giga Berlin also recently hit a production capacity milestone of 1,000 Model Y crossovers per week, though that number will likely rise once a third shift is added. However, Tesla, much like most global automakers, may still be impacted by supply chain constraints going forward.

