Amazon Prime Day 2019 date announced: July 15th – The Verge

A full two days of deals for the increasingly inaccurately named Prime ‘Day’

Amazon Prime Day is back on July 15th for the biggest sale event in Amazon’s annual tradition of deals and discounts. And this year, Amazon is stretching the definition of Prime “Day” even further: the deals will last a full 48 hours, beginning on Monday July 15th at 12AM PT / 3AM ET, and running through 11:59PM PT / 2:59AM ET on Tuesday, July 16th.

If you’re new to the deal-hunting game, Prime Day is Amazon’s big summer deal event, where the online retailer cuts the prices on tons of products. It’s Christmas in July! Or more accurately, Black Friday in July — complete with thousands of deals to sift through. The deals are open to Prime members in the US and beyond, including the UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and United Arab Emirates.

As is usual for Prime Day, we’re expecting big deals across most of what Amazon sells, including TVs, video games, headphones, laptops, and of course, Amazon Echo and Kindle products. As a taste of what’s to come, Amazon is today selling the Toshiba HD 43-Inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $179.99, for a $120 savings. Amazon’s also discounting the myQ Smart Garage Hub + Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) Kit to $99.98, the “lowest price ever,” according to Amazon.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your gear, outside of the pre-holiday sales events in the fall, this is probably the best time to snag some great savings.

