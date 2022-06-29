How to download TikTok videos without the watermark and why it's important before uploading elsewhere – RouteNote

Ads

Building your online presence across various social media platforms is important. While TikTok for example just reached one billion monthly active users, your career cannot depend on it solely. Social media apps have a tendency to rise and fall in popularity, with TikTok in particular facing massive security concerns last year. There are many other short-form video apps gaining popularity around the world in the last year or two such as Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Triller.

Downloading any video on TikTok is easy, however doing this through the TikTok app or on tiktok.com will include a watermark on the video. While you can upload TikTok videos with the watermark to other platforms, they will penalise your video as a result. Instagram will only show your videos in your profile and not in the main Reels tab, where the majority of viewing takes place. YouTube on the other hand are only offering their Shorts Fund to original content without watermarks. Regardless of algorithm drawbacks, watermarked content on other platforms can look like lazy and recycled content.

Luckily for you, downloading TikTok videos without the watermark is super easy, without any third-party apps or software to download, or login details required. SnapTik can download any TikTok video in full resolution, without the watermark.

Click here to find out how to get your music on and start generating revenue across TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts for free.

At RouteNote we provide all of the tools independent artists and labels need to distribute, earn money from and analyse their music online.

Spinnup just announced they’re going invite-only and reducing the number of artists on the platform. Learn about a better alternative here!

You can do it online too https://tiktowatermark.com without an app

https://tiktok-hd.com/

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Sign up to our newsletter and make sure you don’t miss a thing !

Officially launched in 2007, RouteNote began as a digital music distribution platform for independent artists and labels to get their music online,

free!

Designed and built to take advantage of the shift towards independent and self-publication through online and mobile music or video outlets.

RouteNote is partnered with some of the biggest retailers on the web to give artists massive and immediate availability for their products.

RouteNote has since grown into a full digital media management service providing artists, labels and creators instant access to a large proportion of the online market.

Onsite, artists, labels and creators can upload content to the RouteNote catalogue and enter into a non-exclusive agreement permitting us to distribute their music to a worldwide audience.

Our rates for providing a distribution service are currently the best in the market and our ever expanding catalogue gives us increasing muscle with which to negotiate deals from which everyone, artists, clients and distribution partners included will all benefit.

source