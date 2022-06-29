UniSwap (UNI), Flow (FLOW), Chronoly (CRNO) – Best Crypto Growth Opportunities This June – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists.

Investing in cryptocurrency is a smart investment move if done right. However, due to its volatility and several other factors, growing your crypto asset may be tricky.

In this article, we’ll discuss some crypto-growth opportunities every cryptocurrency investor and developer should consider in June.

Cryptocurrency investors are gradually turning attention to digital coins with real use cases. Chronoly (CRNO) is one of such currencies.

Chronoly is a new cryptocurrency project based on the popular Ethereum Blockchain platform. It offers utility and innovation, two of the major factors behind its astronomical appreciation in recent times.

It also powers the first blockchain-powered fractional watch investment marketplace in the world. That’s in addition to its revolutionary features and token price potential that drive its popularity and value.

Chronoly will lead the creation of a new NFT craze, backing NFTs with real world assets and they have chosen to specialise in one of the worlds best performing asset classes, luxury watches. Unbeknown to most retail investors, investment grade watches have outperformed real estate, the S&P500 and a host of alternative investments.

Presently, its native token (CRNO) is valued at USD 0.033 with the price predicted to increase by some 500% during the presale stage.

UniSwap, Flow, and Chronoly offer early adopters a great opportunity to grow their digital assets in June and beyond.

UniSwap is an Ethereum blockchain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can conduct peer-to-peer crypto trading without engaging any intermediary.

Unlike centralized cryptocurrency exchanges where traders may have to contend with low liquidity that makes it difficult for them to fill their sell or buy orders, UniSwap offers high liquidity that removes the transaction obstacles that are common in centralized exchanges.

By supporting smooth transactions, UniSwap’s users can gradually grow their assets by buying and selling at their convenience.

Besides the ease of transactions, UniSwap offers its users free token listing opportunities. This is unlike profit-driven centralized cryptocurrency exchanges where users are charged exorbitant fees to list their tokens.

UniSwap introduced the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, a medium through which users can supply the exchange’s liquidity pools with Ethereum tokens. In contrast to order books, it uses a set of algorithms to set market prices based on the existing supply and demand.

Users who supply the liquidity pools are rewarded handsomely for contributing to the exchange’s growth.

Flow (FLOW) is a unique blockchain specifically designed for creating crypto games, NFTs, and applications. In contrast to Ethereum and other general-purpose blockchains, the special blockchain is targeted toward billions of NFT enthusiasts.

There’s a clear distinction between FLOW and other blockchains such as Ethereum. Some of its outstanding features are:

The presale for Chronoly (CRNO) is live.

