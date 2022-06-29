$100,000 Bitcoin Grants To Salvadorian Entrepreneurs! – The Coin Republic

Ads

Home » $100,000 Bitcoin Grants To Salvadorian Entrepreneurs!

Join Us on Google News

Big news for all the Salvadorian entrepreneurs!

Now, A Salvadorian entrepreneur operating in the Soyapango region can claim a $100,000 Bitcoin grant.

This is getting a lot of news coverage and appreciation through Twitter:

💥EL SALVADOR: $100K #Bitcoin grant given to entrepreneurs in the municipality of Soyapango to boost economy of the area. 🙌

290,000 people reside in the state of Soyapango. This makes it the third most densely populated region in El Salvador.

This makes Soyapango to El Salvador, what Rhode Island is to the United States. Jokes apart, it is the major eastern region of the country.

ALSO READ – Ronin Bridge Of Axie Infinity Coming Live Again After The Massive Collapse

Once, Soyapango was believed to be a very violent neighborhood.

In 2018, a French journalist described the region as:

“Residents live in fear, without road maintenance, garbage collection, or even a hospital. The greatest problem however is getting to neighborhoods controlled by rival gangs.”

There was a random shooting of innocent people in late March.

That shooting was the cause of the death of 62 people.

“Because that is what the people are asking for, we are committed to supporting not just one more (extension), but as many as are required at the government’s request,”

This was the statement given by Christian Guevara, Head of the ruling New Ideas party.

The Salvadorians hope that this law will help boost the economy of the region and make it a developed region in the upcoming months.

© Copyright 2022. The Coin Republic

Login to your account below

Remember Me

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Ads

source