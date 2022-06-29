Bank of England's Governor Warns About Crypto Amid Bloodbath — 'Be Prepared to Lose All Your Money' – Regulation Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms
The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has reiterated his warning about cryptocurrency investing after U.S. crypto lender Celsius abruptly froze withdrawals. He stressed that investors should be prepared to lose all their money, emphasizing that crypto has no intrinsic value.
Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated his concerns about cryptocurrency investing to the British parliament’s Public Accounts Committee Monday.
Responding to a question on how regulators’ duty to protect consumers could clash with the government’s plan to promote financial innovation, he was quoted by Reuters as saying:
If you want to invest in these assets, okay, but be prepared to lose all your money.
“People may still want to buy them because they have extrinsic value,” he continued, adding that “people value things for personal reasons.”
The Bank of England chief cautioned:
But they don’t have intrinsic value. This morning we have seen another blow-up in a crypto exchange.
Bailey was referring to U.S. crypto lender Celsius abruptly freezing withdrawals. Following a sell-off over the weekend, the crypto market was in a bloodbath Monday.
The governor of the British central bank has warned on several occasions that bitcoin has no intrinsic value. In May, he also said that BTC is not a practical means of payment. In April, he claimed that crypto creates an “opportunity for the downright criminal.” Last year, he warned that cryptocurrencies are dangerous.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England said in March that crypto assets present financial stability risks.
What do you think about the comments by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey? Let us know in the comments section below.
A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.
Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.
Oman to Incorporate Real Estate Tokenization in Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework
Real estate tokenization is set to be incorporated into Oman Capital Markets Authority (OCMA)’s virtual asset regulatory framework. According to an advisor with the authority, the tokenizing of real estate will open investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. Real … read more.
Oman to Incorporate Real Estate Tokenization in Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework
Real estate tokenization is set to be incorporated into Oman Capital Markets Authority (OCMA)’s virtual asset regulatory framework. According to an advisor with the authority, the tokenizing of real estate will open investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. Real … read more.
Check all the news here
Bank of England's Governor Warns About Crypto Amid Bloodbath — 'Be Prepared to Lose All Your Money' – Regulation Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News
by Kevin Helms