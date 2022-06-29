Apple (AAPL) Plans iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, M2 Macs for 2022 and 2023 – Bloomberg

Ads

Once one of China’s most successful developers, Evergrande has been labeled a defaulter and is more than $300 billion in debt. Now it’s racing to restructure as bondholders warn of possible enforcement action.

South Korean Consumers Turn Pessimistic as Prices, Rates Rise

Disney Extends CEO Chapek’s Contract by Three More Years

Pinterest CEO Silbermann Steps Down; Google’s Executive to Take Job

Toshiba Adds Activist Directors in Move Toward Privatization

Tesla Lays Off Hundreds of Autopilot Workers in Latest Cuts

Covid Shots Should Get Omicron-Targeted Update, FDA Advisers Say

Six Key Takeaways From the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Today

Wharton Tops Ivy League Rivals for MBA Return on Investment

Canada Tightens Rules on Riskiest Revolver-Tied Mortgages

Museum of Fine Arts Employees, Management, Reach Labor Deal

DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish Among 397 Invited to Film Academy

Don’t Cheat on the Ethics Exam

Human Rights on Mars Won’t Be the Same as Those on Earth

Credit Suisse Reveals Where It Went Wrong

ADT Is Betting Google Can Drag It Into the Future

You Can Give People What They Want. Or You Can Give Them Web3

Moving to Ban Juul, the FDA Delivers a Blow to Big Nicotine

Maxwell’s Likely Next Stop: the ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Prison

Supreme Court Blocks New Majority-Black Louisiana House District

Five Takeaways From Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sentencing

G-7 Leaders Favor LNG Investment in U-Turn Due to Energy Crisis

G-7 Leaders Just Made Success at COP27 Even Harder

Broadband Access a ‘Matter of Life and Death’ During Pandemic

Eric Adams, Be a YIMBY Hero

Singapore’s Surging Rents Shock Expats and Encourage Scammers

‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Spars With Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Over Margin Call

Citadel Securities’ Business Head Nazarali Leaves for Joint Crypto Venture With Virtu

Celebrity-Endorsed Crypto Scams Soaring in UK, Santander Says

Apple’s Tim Cook with the M2 MacBook Air.



Apple’s latest software from WWDC sets the stage for a busy fall 2022 and first half of 2023. Also: A US Apple store votes to unionize for the first time, iOS 16 beta 2 brings needed improvements, and the company hires a designer from a popular air-purifier company.

Last time in Power On: Apple’s revamped CarPlay is the foreshock to an eventual electric car.

