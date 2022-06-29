What is Beauty about? – Netflix Life

Ads

Beauty. Gracie Marie Bradley as Beauty in Beauty. Cr. Stephanie Meiling/NETFLIX © 2020

Becoming a star is a dream some don’t ever get to chase, and some would argue that watching that journey from the sidelines is an experience all on its own. This is precisely why Netflix subscribers should definitely be excited about the motion picture Beauty.

Emmy-winner and Westworld actress Lena Waithe, who fans know from her award-winning work on the Netflix series Masters of None and the Showtime program The Chi, is the talented individual responsible for penning the screenplay for Beauty. In the director’s chair for this well-crafted title is Andrew Dosunmu.

As far as Beauty’s cast goes, there is no shortage of incredibly talented individuals making up this stellar ensemble. Included in the lineup leading the way as the titular character is Gracie Marie Bradley. Playing her parents is Claws actress Niecy Nash and Better Call Saul‘s Giancarlo Esposito. Also in the mix is Kyle Bary, Michael Ward, Joey Bada$$ and Sharon Stone.

When it comes to length, Beauty has a reasonable runtime, clocking in at one hour and forty minutes, making it an ideal movie night choice. The independent feature that premiered at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival has been described by the streaming giant as a cerebral, emotional LGBTQ movie that falls in the genre of drama romance.

The R-rated drama is set in the 1980s and follows a promising and gifted young singer named Beauty. She is offered a record deal that could change her life, but she is warned that the journey to stardom is not easy.

The young starlet must navigate a treacherous and demanding world while trying to survive the fierce battle between her family, friends, and label. Beauty’s passion for singing and determination to succeed will undoubtedly be put to the test resulting in an instantly riveting endeavor that subscribers should not miss.

Here is the official synopsis for Beauty:

A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star. Starring Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley and Sharon Stone, BEAUTY is written by Lena Waithe and directed by Andrew Dosunmu.

Here is the official trailer for Beauty.

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source