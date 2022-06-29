Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by IBM Retirement Fund – Defense World

Ads

2022-06-29

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $1,773,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,286.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,580.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

