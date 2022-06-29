Instagram bug: Views on all Reels reset to zero; Instagrammers in a frenzy – News9 LIVE

Ads

Instagram Reels has become one of the most popular features on the platform. (Image credit: Unsplash)

A strange new bug has caused Instagrammers around the world to wonder what happened to their view counts on their Reels as all of them have been reset to zero. The Meta-owned photo and video sharing social app is showing users that zero views on their Reels. Few minutes after publishing the story, the view counter was fixed.

Intagram Reels showing zero views. (Image credit: News9/ Nandini Yadav)

Instagram introduced the Reels back in August 2020 in order to compete with rival short video sharing apps like TikTok. Instagram Reels allows users to record and edit upto 60 seconds multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools.

The time limit was extended to a minute back in July, 2021 after starting off at a 15-second and extending it to 30-seconds. Users can share reels with their followers on Feed, and if they have a public account, make them available to the wider Instagram community.

However, the recent bug has the Instagrammers in a frenzy who are taking to Twitter to find out whether they are alone in experiencing the strange bug.

Instagram reels count disappeared?

Why so Any one know?#Instagram #instagramdown #instagramreels

Okay Instagram isn’t down but all my reels views have just dropped to zero…. Ummm? 🤷🏼‍♀️🤔 #instagramdown #instagram #reels #instagramreels https://t.co/YPdERF4NPh pic.twitter.com/R7mj6DIztm

Is anyone else able to see the view count on Instagram reels???#Instagram #reelsinstagram

#Instagram removed all the views from the reels? Or is it my account only. #instagramreels #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/zWjv4cDg7I

Some Instagram users were hoping that Meta to fix the issue as they realised that several influencers depend on Reels for their earnings.

I hope so or else people will go mad. Specially who are making bread with Instagram reels.

While others pointed out that the bug was persistent for the last one week but it is now taking longer for the views to come back.

It’s just a glitch, mine has been doing this all week, this time is taking longer for the views to come back

