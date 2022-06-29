How to Change the Color & Size of the Cursor on iPad – OSXDaily

Ads



One practical way to customize your iPad experience is to customize the cursor size and color, assuming you use the iPad with a mouse or trackpad.

The cursor, or mouse pointer, is available to any iPad using a Magic Keyboard with trackpad, mouse, or external trackpad, and you’ll find the range of appearance adjustments may help you to use the device, or add to your enjoyment of the cursor anyway.



Adjusting the color and size of the iPad cursor / pointer is simple:



The settings changes take effect immediately, so you can get a live preview as you adjust the cursor color and cursor size to fit your preferences.

Whether you want a small and subtle cursor, or a large and obvious cursor with bright colors, is entirely up to you.

These settings will impact the cursor whether you use an iPad Magic Keyboard case, an Apple or third party mouse, or a Bluetooth trackpad with the iPad, and it does not matter whether you use an iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini, it’s all the same in terms of settings and the adjustments.

If you haven’t yet paired a mouse, keyboard, and/or trackpad with iPad, then check out how to do that, because the device transforms into a different computing experience once you use physical accessories with the device. For many users, there’s a big increase in productivity and usefulness of their iPad simply by connecting a hardware keyboard and mouse.

What cursor and pointer settings do you use with your iPad? Have any other particular tricks or interesting tidbits about the iPad cursor? Let us know in the comments.

Get more of our great Apple tips, tricks, and important news delivered to your inbox with the OSXDaily newsletter.

You have successfully joined our subscriber list.

Name (required)

Mail (will not be published) (required)

Website

document.getElementById(“comment”).setAttribute( “id”, “a786e8ca1389293a2e44019d5532f368” );document.getElementById(“i5691048ea”).setAttribute( “id”, “comment” );



About OSXDaily | Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Sitemap

This website is unrelated to Apple Inc

All trademarks and copyrights on this website are property of their respective owners.

© 2022 OS X Daily. All Rights Reserved. Reproduction without explicit permission is prohibited.

source