Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Passes Dogecoin ($DOGE) as No. 10 Cryptocurrency – Bloomberg

Ecuador President Lasso Survives Impeachment Attempt Amid Unrest

These Are the 50 Costliest Places for Expats to Live and Work

Equinix, STT Among Bidders for Time Dotcom’s Data Centers

Taiwan Firms Step Up US Investments to Mitigate Chip Concerns

Tesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them Hourly

Ginni Thomas Declines Jan. 6 Committee Request

Devastating Drought to Push Somalia’s Inflation to Near Double Digits

Wharton Tops Ivy League Rivals for MBA Return on Investment

Canada Tightens Rules on Riskiest Revolver-Tied Mortgages

Sleep Patches Are the Hotel Amenity We’ve All Been Waiting For

Scotch Is Having Its Moment

Disquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only Growing

Trump Has Steered Himself Into a Legal Morass

TikTok Is the New Front in Election Misinformation

ADT Is Betting Google Can Drag It Into the Future

You Can Give People What They Want. Or You Can Give Them Web3

Moving to Ban Juul, the FDA Delivers a Blow to Big Nicotine

Pay Is Rising for Essential Workers, But They Say It’s Still Not Enough

Ethiopia Child Marriages Surge as Drought Impoverishes Families

Ghislaine Maxwell Says ‘Sorry’ But Deflects Blame for Abuse at Sentencing

Exxon, Shell Partner With Cnooc on China Carbon Capture Project

Biden’s Oil-Gas Lease Plan Challenged by Environmental Groups

Venice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap Tourists

Climate Migration Pushes Bangladesh’s Megacity to the Brink

Broadband Access a ‘Matter of Life and Death’ During Pandemic

‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Spars With Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Over Margin Call

Citadel Securities’ Business Head Nazarali Leaves for Joint Crypto Venture With Virtu

Celebrity-Endorsed Crypto Scams Soaring in UK, Santander Says

Silver Spring, Md. (AP) — Cryptocurrency has officially gone to the dogs.

