NFTPOWERRANKING Records 17000 Organic Members in One Month – Digital Journal

Canada – June 28, 2022 – NETPOWERRANKING website is all about NFT collection and web 3.0 Technology. It is a community-based platform where members are offered a wide collection of NFTs which earns ETH for them. Any member of the NFTPOWERRANKING community can select the NFT of their own from a numerous static and animated 3D avatars NFT.

NFTPOWERRANKING site is just like a sports ranking site which works on ratings systems use a variety of methods for rating NFTs, but the most common method is called a power rating. The power rating of an NFT is a calculation of the NFT’s worth comparative to other NFT among the collection of NFTs.

NETPOWERRANKING is based private group based on around 17,000 persons who are holding their own NFTS with the goal of building a close-knit creative community and enhancing the WEB 3 ecology.

Each Membership NFT includes access to our holders-only private Discord, early access to all our content, in-person events (NFT NYC 2022 afterparty), NFT research tools, allow list spots for partner projects, and a welcoming community of Web3 enthusiasts looking to push the space forward through collaboration.

Achievement of NETPOWERRANKING platform

“NFTPOWERRANKING records 17,000 organic members in one Month”



This huge number of growing members on NETPOWERRANKINGPLATFORM organically, represent the interest of NFT holders in becoming a part of such community where free mint NFT collection for private discord just launched.

NFTPOWERRANKING Mission

The mission behind launching this project is, “NFTPOWERRANKING will not only want to work as NFT art project, but the mission is to create it into a self-nurturing social community that creates long-term worth for every NFT holder of the community.”

The Launch of PFP Olympics Esports

NFTPOWERRANKING website not only provide a collection of NFT and creating a web 3.0 ecology but also, they are launching a PFP Olympics esports the aim is to increase engagement and socializing among the community members and holders. Owners of PFP will be given opportunities to participate in discussions and contribute to the direction of future projects. The participants of PFP Olympics esports will be getting an opportunity to get rewards based on their participation.

The benefits for the NFTPOWERRANKING community have already started.

NFTPOWERRANKING is a community of 17,000 organic members and holders of NFTs. This membership opens the door of opportunities for the members and allows access to an exclusive social group which provides a variety of benefits including real-world utilities in future alliance projects as well.

