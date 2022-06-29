iPhone 14 launch in the works, but iPhone 15 Pro may pack a 5X periscope camera – HT Tech

Ads

While the Apple iPhone 14 launch is still months away from its release, rumours about the iPhone 15 lineup have already started surfacing. The tech giant is testing prototypes and component samples of 5x telephoto lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro. A final decision on who will be the manufacturer is expected in May 2022. The information regarding the iPhone 15 Pro came from analyst Jeff Pu, reported GSM Arena.

When the components are approved, they will be included in the “high-end models of the 2023 iPhone lineup”, which should mean the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The likely maker of the lens will be Lante Optics, and expectations are 100 million units to be made just for Apple.

Periscope lenses aren’t new with a bunch of Android smartphones having one of those – they allow the optics assembly of longer telephoto cameras to be placed horizontally and thus fit in modern slim phones. While Android phones have adopted the technology for several years, Apple is traditionally trying to perfect a feature before implementing it.

(ANI) The developers at WhatsApp are finally close to delivering chat history migration between Android and iOS devices.

According to GSM Arena, this was recently revealed by the source code found of WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS.

It appears that it won’t be a straightforward process, though. The migration process requires both devices to have the app installed and the process of migration will likely work using a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection.

In comparison, other messaging apps store and sync user data using Google Drive, iCloud or their own cloud service.

As of now, the only official way to sync your WhatsApp data between an iOS and Android phone is to own a Samsung-made device.

The migration works one way, from an iPhone to a Samsung via cable and using Samsung’s SmartSwitch app, as per GSM Arena.

