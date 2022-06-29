Alphabet Expanding Its Dominance And Lots Of Future Upside (GOOG) (GOOGL) – Seeking Alpha

Ads

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a collection of technology businesses, and it is best known for search engine Google. Google has been the dominant search engine since 2000, and, since then, have branched out into many different areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI), autonomous car, cloud business, and etc. Their founders, Larry and Sergey, wrote in the original founders’ letter “Google is not a conventional company. We do not intend to become one.” This unconventional spirit has been the company’s motto and the driving force behind all their inventions. Utilizing their dominance in the search engine market, their advertisement business (including YouTube) has been exceptionally profitable. Also, their cloud business has been growing at a rapid pace as well. I believe Alphabet presents a great investment opportunity because:

Since the early 2000s, Google has been dominating the search engine market and holds over 90% market share. This market dominance is shown through our day-to-day language (“I’m going to google this,” or “Why don’t you google that?”). Their product is so dominant and integrated into our life that we use the name as a (very frequently used) verb. At this point, there is no challenger in sight. The distance between Google and the next best one (Looking at the graph, I’m not even sure who is number two. I guess it is Bing?) is immense, and there is no sign that the gap is decreasing.

The technological superiority of their product, brand awareness, and network effect gained from indexing over billions of pages provide them a formidable economic moat, rivalling the best of breeds like Microsoft or Apple. As the internet world keeps expanding and adding complexity, their business has been growing at a rapid pace (5 year average revenue growth of 21%). Now, thanks to widespread smartphones, people use Google wherever they go, from finding information for homework to deciding where to go for lunch. I don’t expect their dominance to diminish anytime soon.

Thanks to their gigantic economic moat, their profitability metrics have been off the chart. Their EBIT margin (30.30%), Net Income margin (29.52%), and Levered Free Cash Flow margin (22.01%) are 2-3 times higher than the sector median. This superb profitability and rapidly growing revenue have been bringing in piles of cash to the company balance sheet. The operating cash flow increased from $16 B in 2012 to $89 B in 2021 (TTM). Alphabet literally has been printing money, and the stockpile of cash just keeps getting bigger. Also, their margins are improving in the past couple of years.

They have $142 B cash on their balance sheet and high liquidity, with a current ratio of 2.98x and covered ratio of 257x. Utilizing the strong balance sheet, Alphabet has been acquiring key businesses and technology to continue their growth. In the past 12 months, they acquired Fitbit, Provino, Playspace, Siemplify, and more. They also commit over 20% of their gross profit on R&D for the past decade ($29 B in 2021, TTM). Combining organic and inorganic approaches, I expect Alphabet to continue to grow and maintain their economic moat.

2021 was a very exciting year for one of Alphabet’s moonshot projects, Waymo. Their autonomous vehicle division continued its collaboration with J.B. Hunt, and successfully completed a trial run of autonomously driven freight trucks between Dallas and Houston for one of their leading Texas customers. They operated daily deliveries for several weeks without accidents, late delivery, or loss of freight. Given the ongoing shortage of truck drivers, there is a huge market opportunity for autonomous trucks, and I expect this project will be a great success for both J.B. Hunt and Google in the future. A couple of weeks ago, Alphabet and J.B. Hunt announced that they intend to launch fully autonomous operations in Texas within the next few years.

Another moonshot project that is making good headway is Quantum computing. Quantum computing offers the great potential of creating new computers with multi-fold higher capacity than current computers. Alphabet is investing substantial resources to the project. Currently, they are working to build a “quantum transistor.” Successful commercialization of a quantum computer would be a game changer for AI applications and for the entire data science and data security fields.

These moonshot projects may not be generating any substantial revenue at this point, but they reflect the company’s commitment to unconventional spirit and set the tone for a culture of cutting edge technology development. Also, successful commercialization of any of these projects will be worth multiple billions of dollars.

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of Alphabet. For the estimation, I utilized current operating cash flow ($89.4 B) and WACC of 9.0% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed cash flow growth of 20% (Seeking Alpha Consensus for EBITDA growth) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed cash flow growth of 25% and 30%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price presents 15-25% upside. Earnings will be reported next week. The market expects $59.3 B in revenue with $26.69 EPS, but I expect them to beat these measures as they appear to be gaining momentum in their Google Cloud enterprise market. Note that Alphabet has beat earnings estimates for the past six earnings quarters.

Price Target

Upside

Base Case

$2,969.55

15%

Bullish Case

$3,190.78

23%

Very Bullish Case

$3,549.35

37%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

The biggest wild card for Alphabet, and growth oriented tech companies in general, at this point is Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Federal Reserve just confirmed that interest rate hikes are coming, and they will be reducing their balance sheet substantially over the next couple of years. The market has become accustomed to ultra easy money and has been reacting poorly to the changing stance. Also, inconsistencies in the Federal Reserve’s policy has been bringing additional volatility to the market, as the market hates uncertainty. This has particularly hit the tech stocks. However, this volatility should have minimal impact on Alphabet’s core business.

Also, there are several ongoing legal disputes as well as increased scrutiny on big tech from the White House. They have been dealing with anti trust lawsuits regarding advertisement practices in several different countries. Also, their user location tracking has a negative probe as well. By nature, the outcome of lawsuits are hard to predict, and potentially lead to substantial losses of money. However, they have incredible financial and legal resources at their disposal, so I expect them to handle the lawsuit.

Google has been dominating the search engine world for over two decades now. Through technological superiority, network effects, and brand awareness, their business has been generating piles of cash, and I expect them to maintain dominance for the foreseeable future. Data is being generated at ever-increasing rates, and the need to search the data will only increase the demand for Google’s business. Also, new trends (e.g., metaverse transition) and their moonshot projects (e.g., Waymo and Quantum computing) will add new growth. I expect some of these projects to pan out in the near future, changing the paradigm of the industry. Current market volatility creates an opportunity to buy a dominant tech company at a relatively lower price. I expect 15-25% upside from the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

