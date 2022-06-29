Here is the List Of Top Bankruptcy Attorneys in Oklahoma City

Ads

Finding the best bankruptcy attorney in OKC could be a tedious process. You need to make the best effort to speak with a few attorneys and have sufficient knowledge about what to look for? Thus, here are a few things that one needs to consider while looking for bankruptcy attorneys.

Experience

Reasonable price

Communication style

These 3 points play an essential role to get a successful bankruptcy attorney. Here is the list of some of the top bankruptcy attorneys in Oklahoma City. Moreover, one can also ask friends, family, or own attorney for personal recommendations. In addition, there are two renowned sources that can help you decide on the best Bankruptcy Attorneys.

The American Bar Association

The National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys

Apart from that, below is the list of renowned and leading bankruptcy attorneys located in Oklahoma City.

Debt Solutions Law Center

It offers its clients expert legal advice on bankruptcy. Additionally, this law business is well-known for offering individualized legal plans that take into account their particular legal problems. They also have free legal consultations in the list of their offerings for every field of practice, providing their clients with appropriate strategies. The professional team at this law firm offers in-depth knowledge and expertise in addressing straightforward to complex legal situations.

Address: 1415 NW 43rd St #203, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Phone: (405) 702-7795

Afford Law

Afford Law is among the top law firms in Oklahoma City. The firm handles cases for both individuals and families along with the Chapter 7 Bankruptcy cases, which let people get rid of debts like credit cards, loans, and unsecured obligations.

Address: 1133 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Website: https://www.affordlaw.net

Brown Law Firm PC

The goal of Brown Law Firm PC’s bankruptcy cases is to assist people and families in starting over. Located in Oklahoma City, the organization aces in comprehensive debt analyses for chapters 7 and 13 petitions. It represents clients in bankruptcy court proceedings. Additionally, it helps in developing contingency plans, financial affairs statements, and short- and long-term payment plans. Ron Brown, a founding partner, has handled over 4,000 bankruptcy files involving high-asset, no-asset, business, tax debt, and student loan debt.

Address: 210 Northwest 11th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

The Gooding Lawfirm P.C.

For outstanding legal counsel in bankruptcy cases, clients turn to The Gooding Lawfirm P.C. This law firm assures that they receive the greatest outcomes possible. Additionally, they have highly qualified lawyers ready to provide their clients with first-rate legal counsel and advice. In addition to that, they have a customer care department that responds to client questions and requests for scheduling legal consultations.

Products/ Services:

bankruptcy attorney, legal representation

Address: 204 N Robinson Ave #1235, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Phone: (405) 948-1978

Mitchell & Hammond

The sole aim of Mitchell & Hammond is to provide its clients with excellent legal representation at a fair price. This law office has a qualified staff that assists clients with their legal documents while providing the highest level of client care. Apart from that, the firm is comprised of outperforming lawyers willing to give their best and offer tremendous assistance. They also cater numerous services, such as loan modifications, tax debt relief, and debt settlement. Additionally, they conduct a thorough legal consultation to precisely determine their client’s unique legal needs.

Products/ Services:

bankruptcy attorney, legal representation

Address: 512 NW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Phone: (405) 217-0526