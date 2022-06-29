Another Streaming Service Is Adding the Harry Potter Franchise – ComicBook.com

By Charlie Ridgely – June 27, 2022 08:27 am EDT
Harry Potter is on the move this summer! The eight movies in the beloved film franchise have been available to stream exclusively on HBO Max for some time now. Next month, however, that is going to change, at least for a little while. While the films have been steadily available on HBO Max, they’ve been in a bit of a revolving door situation with Peacock. They haven’t been on the NBCUniversal streamer recently, but that will change on July 1st.
Peacock recently revealed the lineup of movies, TV shows, sports, and specials that will be added to the service throughout the month of July. On the first day of the month, all eight films in the original Harry Potter franchise will become part of the lineup.
Even though the Harry Potter movies are being added to Peacock, they will remain on HBO Max, allowing the films to be available on both streaming services simultaneously. The two Fantastic Beasts movies, however, aren’t making the trip to Peacock.
Here’s the full list of movies and shows hitting Peacock on July 1st:
Armageddon, 1998
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Reunion, 2012
American Wedding, 2003
Antz, 1998
Away We Go, 2009
The Bad Guys, 2022
Batman, 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Big Lebowski, 1998
The Big Wedding, 2013
Blue Crush, 2002
Blue Crush 2, 2011
Blue Valentine, 2011
Born On The Fourth of July, 1989
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bring It On Again, 2004
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
Bulletproof, 1996
Cast Away, 2000
The Change-Up, 2011
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crimson Tide, 1995
Date Night, 2010
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 2005*
For Love of the Game, 1999
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Just Go With It, 2011
Liar, Liar, 1997
Little Fockers, 2010
Looper, 2012
Lucy, 2014
Major Payne, 1995
Marley & Me, 2008
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Mystery Men, 1999
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
The Other Guys, 2010
Robots, 2005
The Rock, 1996
Role Models, 2008
Shallow Hal, 2001
Shark Tale, 2004
A Simple Favor, 2018
Sisters, 2015
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Skulls, 2000
Stick It, 2006
Trainwreck, 2015
Tremors, 1990
Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018
Tremors II, 1996
Unbreakable, 2000
What’s Love Got To Do With It, 1992
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, 2008
American Greed, Season 14
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Shrink, Season 1
Snapped, 19-23
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18
Will you be checking out the Harry Potter movies on Peacock this summer? Let us know in the comments!
By Charlie Ridgely – June 27, 2022 08:27 am EDT