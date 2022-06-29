Instagram Playback is here! Everything you need to know about the new feature – TODAY

Ads

Had a really awesome year?

Thanks to Instagram Playback, you can now look back at some of your most amazing moments from 2021. This new feature, which debuted last Thursday, allows users to revisit everything they’ve shared on their Instagram stories and share top 10 story highlights in one quick go.

It’s “a way to reflect on and celebrate 2021 ahead of the new year,” Instagram told TODAY in an emailed statement. The social media company said Playback is intended as “a reminder of all the memories and moments that made the year,” giving users an opportunity to remember memories big and small.

Instagram Playback is fairly simple to use but does require that you’ve shared at least 3 stories in the past 12 months or have Stories Archive turned on.

To open the feature, tap the home button and you should see the feature appear at the top of your feed.

However, if you don’t see it there, chances are you already dismissed the Playback message the first time it popped up. If that happened to you, you can still use Instagram Playback by clicking on the 2021 sticker from someone else’s Instagram story.

Another way to create a Playback is to search and navigate to the @creators Instagram account, select the 2021 Stories highlight and then click on the 2021 sticker within the highlight.

As soon as you unlock the feature, Instagram will automatically populate a few photos and videos that you’ve shared on your account in 2021.

If you think that Instagram didn’t choose your best highlights, you can go ahead and edit them. To remove the ones that you don’t want, press and hold onto the story you want to delete until the bin icon appears. Then, click the plus sign button to be presented with more options that you can add to your Playback.

Once you curate your list exactly how you want it, Instagram will give you the option to share your 2021 Playback with your followers.

Don’t get carried away because Instagram will only let you pick up to 10 photos to include in your Playback. Choose wisely!

Although Instagram Playback is new to the app, it’s not new to social media. This feature is fairly similar to Snapchat’s year in review and Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped allows you to see which songs you listened to the most over the last year and Snapchat’s year in review shows you the content that you’ve created on the app over the past 12 months. It also gives you the chance to share those memories with your friends.

However, if you’re not so keen on using Instagram Playback then you can always go old school and use apps like Top Nine or Best Nine, which work in conjunction with the social media site. These apps find your most liked pics and put them into a collage that you can share on your Instagram account.

The choice is yours, but if you love sharing your life with your friends on social media and grow tired of constantly creating your own end-of-the-year photo galleries, then this feature is perfect for you.

