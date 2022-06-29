Crypto.com Has Good News for US-based Crypto Fans – TheStreet

Ads

Maybe fortune really does favor the brave.

Crypto.com, the people who brought you Matt Damon's infamous advertisement and renamed the Staples Center, are taking their act to the U.S.

The Singapore-based exchange announced the initial phase of its exchange platform launch in the U.S. on Tuesday.

"Some things are worth the wait," the company said on Twitter.

The Crypto.com Exchange is now available to waitlisted users with a progressive rollout scheduled over the coming months.

“We are excited to be expanding our offering for professional traders to the U.S.,” Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, said in a statement. “Crypto.com Exchange will support U.S. institutional investors through this initial launch phase. We are looking forward to rolling it out to everyone as soon as possible.”

VIP users of the Crypto.com Exchange will have access to exclusive events, rewards, and market insights.

Crypto.com also offers users exclusive forums hosted by global thought leaders.

The company said the Crypto.com Exchange regularly ranks in the top five global exchanges by spot volume.

Crypto.com said the exchange is powered by the industry’s fastest matching engine supporting 2.7 million transactions per second and an ultra-low 50 microsecond core latency.

Crypto.com is rated as the world’s most secure cryptocurrency exchange by CER.live.

Nevertheless, the company has been the target of hackers.

In late January, Crypto.com said more than $35 million had been stolen by hackers.

The company, which has more than 10 million customers, also said that 483 Crypto.com users had been compromised.

Earlier this month, Crypto.com airdropped a collection of NFTs or non-fungible tokens featuring four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James.

In November, Crypto.com said the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home to the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks, would change its name on Christmas Day to Crypto.com Arena.

"In the next few years, people will look back at this moment as the moment when crypto crossed the chasm into the mainstream,” Marszalek said at the time.

Damon starred in a commercial for Crypto.com that was the subject of some serious mockery by characters in the long-running animated sitcom "South Park."

In the ad Damon walks through a Museum of Bravery talking about daring souls who overcame their fears to achieve greatness.

“In these moments of truth,” Damon says, “these men and women — these mere mortals, just like you and me — as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: Fortune favors the brave.”

