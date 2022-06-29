Chronoly (CRNO) Could Be The Next Solana (SOL) | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Solana is a decentralized, open-source, public blockchain system established in 2017. It uses both proof-of-history and proof-of-state to achieve consensus. With its cryptocurrency, SOL, Solana can control peer-to-peer transactions and guarantees 50,000 TPS. Solana is regarded as one of the breakout stars of the crypto world. Here is why Chronoly (CRNO) could be the next one.

Despite the fact that the value of Solana has fallen in recent months, it is still widely considered to be a good investment. Many analysts are predicting that Solana could be the next Bitcoin.

Solana’s utility is recognized for hosting decentralized apps. Like Ethereum, it’s a programmable blockchain with NFT marketplaces and DeFi projects. However, its speed and minimal fees have helped it develop quickly. Developers and users unhappy by Ethereum’s slow transaction times and hefty costs have been flocking to Solana.

Furthermore, Solana Pay, an open, free-to-use payments framework built on Solana, could challenge Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency payment option. Solana developers say Solana Pay has no environmental impact. Solana Pay transactions are quick and very low-cost, whereas Bitcoin transfers might take 10 minutes to an hour and cost $1 to $2 (and they can be much higher than that). Bitcoin has also been criticized for using excessive amounts of energy. In fact, taken in aggregate, Bitcoin miners use more energy than small countries. Hence, Bitcoin’s critics say it’s hard to scale since it’s so energy intensive. So, maybe Solana shapes up well all-round when compared to Bitcoin.

Regardless of the day-to-day price movement, crypto users, investors and analysts value Solana for the simple reason that it offers utility way above and beyond a simple, digital token. Chronoly (CRNO) is an altcoin but it is, for the present time, the only coin whose value is backed by real assets. In this case, those assets are investment-grade luxury watches and, to illustrate a basic model Rolex Oyster retails for around $6,500 or more.

Chronoly is the world’s first fractional watch investment platform on the Etheruem blockchain. Chronoly stores each classic watch is insured and stored away securely in a vault but not before being a model for an NFT. Each NFT is then fractionalized so that a single NFT fraction can be sold for as little as $10. Anyone who buys a Chronoly NFT buys a small part of the watch.

Chronoly holders can trade their NFTs either on the Chronoly marketplace or OpenSea. They can also stake their coins for passive income and even borrow against the value of their coins. This latter facility is made possible by the fact that the Chronoly (CRNO) token is backed by real value. Additionally, all CRNO holders are entered into a free, monthly lottery; the lucky winner gets a real watch to keep. Most recently, Chronoly has introduced a referral scheme which offers 10% of the value of any new investment introduced by an existing holder.

The initial price of $0.01 has increased to $0.05 as of the time of writing. Chronoly is clearly bucking the market trend. Since its debut in early May 2022, the price of Chronoly (CRNO) presale tokens has grown 400 %, which has shocked the cryptocurrency market. In fact, within 15 minutes of the presale’s launch, almost 20 million tokens were sold. This is why Chronoly could be the next Solana and grow bigger than Bitcoin. It combines sustainable value and serious utility.

Website: https://chronoly.io/

Presale: https://presale.chronoly.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/Chronolyio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chronolyio



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.



For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2021 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source