Today's best deals at the Discover Samsung summer sales event: Samsung The Terrace TVs, Galaxy Z Flip3s & more – CBS News

By carolin lehmann
June 24, 2022
The Discover Samsung Summer sales event is here, now through June 26. The seasonal sale is your best opportunity to snag Samsung 4K and 8K TVs, Samsung Galaxy cell phones, computers, home appliances, vacuums, memory and storage products, soundbars, monitors and more at discounted prices.
New deals are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so check back here often. We’ve compiled the best deals on the trendiest Samsung tech that you can get right now at the Discover Samsung event. Best of all, many of these deals come with a freebie bonus, such as a pair of new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds or Samsung Galaxy Watch4.
Top products in this article:
Discover Samsung summer sales event: See everything on sale at Samsung now
65″ Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV, $4,300 (reduced from $5,000)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G plus free earbuds, $1,000 (reduced from $1,150)
There’s no need to wait until later this week to score some great deals. Right now, you can save on the Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone and more.
But don’t delay — these deals are only available for a limited time. If you miss out on these Discover Samsung summer deals, you’ll need to wait until the fall for another massive Discover Samsung site-wide sale.
We’ve curated a list of the best Samsung deals for you ahead. Or, to view all the deals at the Discover Samsung event, tap the button below.
Looking for a new outdoor TV? Save up to $3,000 on one of these waterproof, outdoor 4K TVs today. (Note that this price is for the set only; a wall mount and The Terrace soundbar are extra.)
65″ Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV, $4,300 (reduced from $5,000)
Want an even brighter outdoor TV for an area that lacks shade? The “Full Sun” version of The Terrace is also on sale.
65″ Samsung The Terrace Full Sun outdoor 4K TV, $8,000 (reduced from $10,000)
What’s so great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G? Well, aside from the eye-catching folding design — the phone measures just 4.3 inches (diagonally) when folded shut — it features a blazing-fast processor, 8 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance and aluminum-body construction. The foldable design (with Flex Mode) is great for taking hands-free selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also features a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications and time without you needing to fold open the phone.
The base model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G comes with 128 GB of storage. You can upgrade to 256 GB of storage for just $50 more.
The phone is available in four colors: cream; phantom black; lavender; and, green. For a more customized look, go with the Bespoke Edition — you can choose different colors for the top and bottom half of the phone. (Allow approximately two to three weeks for delivery for custom phones.)
No matter which edition you choose, you’ll save $300 via an instant rebate. Plus, you’ll get a pair of free Galaxy Watch4. It’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on this phone, so if you’ve been thinking about buying one, now’s the time to act.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB) plus Galaxy Watch4, $700 (reduced from $1,340)
The Galaxy Tab A8 offers up to 128 GB of expandable memory and fast-charging capabilities. This already-affordable Android tablet is $30 off at Samsung right now.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $200 (reduced from $230)
Or go for the new 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which comes in three memory sizes (8 GB memory and 128 GB storage being the smallest). It offers a pen-on-paper-like experience, a 4K video camera and more.
You’ll save $200 when you buy a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, but that’s not all. You’ll also get a free Galaxy Bud Pros, plus a $100 Samsung instant credit to spend on whatever you want.
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (8 GB memory, 128 GB storage), $1,100 (reduced from $1,300)
This thin and light laptop is $200 off now at Samsung. It comes in two colors, two screen sizes (13.3″ and 15.6″) and in two processor options (Intel Core i5 or i7). The laptop features 8GB of memory and 512 GB of storage.
The Galaxy Book2 Pro’s super-fast charger gets you 40% of battery power back in just 30 minutes.
You’ll save $350 on this laptop at the Discover Samsung event today. Plus, you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds.
Galaxy Book2 Pro (512 GB) plus Galaxy Buds Live, $1,050 (reduced from $1,250)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the newest tech features offered by the S22 in a larger size. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen compared to the standard S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung has a number of deals available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now, Samsung is offering a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) as part of its Discover Samsung summer event. If you want even more storage, Samsung is offering a $100 discount on the 512 GB. Enhanced trade-in credits are also available.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,200 (reduced from $1,300)
The Discover Samsung event is a perfect opportunity to go big, especially when it comes to televisions. Most sizes of the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2021 version) are on sale. All models feature AI-powered upscaling, multi-directional sound and built-in TV tuners.
You’ll find the biggest discount on the 85-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV model — it’s just $2,600 during the Discover Samsung sales event. Smaller sizes are on sale too: You can get a $600 discount on a 55-inch 4K QLED TV and a $1,000 discount on the 65-inch model, for example.
85″ Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $2,600 (reduced from $5,000)
55″ Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,200 (reduced from $1,800)
The Galaxy Watch4 Classic has a customizable watch face and a timeless look. It’s available in two case sizes (42mm and 46mm), and two connection options (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi; or Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE).
The Galaxy Watch4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch4 Classic with a separately sold Samsung band of your choice.
You’ll save $50 on the Galaxy Watch4 Classic during the Discover Samsung sales event. You’ll save even more if you have a trade-in. Plus, you can save $100 on Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, or save $75 on a pair of Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds2 earbuds, when you buy a Galaxy Watch4 Classic.
Galaxy Watch4 Classic (42mm), $330 (reduced from $350)
If you’re not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer, it might be time to upgrade to a new combo. Samsung has this smart washer (and its paired dryer) on sale for $450 off. Both the washer and dryer boast Samsung’s Smart Dial controls — these appliances learn your preferences and adjust laundry cycles automatically based on load size.
(Not the right laundry appliance for you? Check out the top five washers and dryers that Samsung makes, all of which are on sale now.)
Extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with MultiControl, $999 (reduced from $1,449)
The Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes. (The gas-powered version is slightly more expensive, but also $450 off.)
“This dryer is wonderful,” wrote a customer on the Samsung site. “I’ve dried all kinds of loads in it, and it has done a great job on all of them. The steam sanitize option is a dream! It’s quiet and efficient and I love the little musical piece it plays when it’s done. The [SmartThings] app also helps me out in letting me know when the machine is finished, or if there is some kind of problem.”
Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $999 (regularly $1,449)
Smart Dial gas dryer with super speed dry, $1,099 (reduced from $1,549)
