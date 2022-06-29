USA finance and payments live updates: mortgage rates, Bitcoin prices, S.S. disability, unemployment benefits. – AS USA

– Sharp drops on Wall Street Tuesday after poor consumer confidence report
– Dow Jones (-1.56%), S&P 500 (-2.01%) and Nasdaq (-2.98%)
– Tesla shutters Autopilot office and fires 200 hourly workers contrary to what Elon Musk previously stated to cut costs
– Bitcoin is on course for a historic low monthly close, below its 200-week moving average
– EU considers total shutdown of Russian gas pipelines to Europe, which could affect global prices
– Average US gas price $4.87 on Tuesday– where in the country is it most expensive?
– Companies like Netflix, Meta, Apple and Nike to offer travel expenses for employees' abortion costs
– Biden administration agrees to cancel $6bn in studen loan debt for 200,000 borrowers
– What is 'shrinkflation'?
– Strategies for investing in cryptocurrency
– When will mortgage interest rates go down again?
– How does the COLA affect my Social Security retirement benefits?
In early June around 5.8 percent of households in the US were behind on their mortgage or rent. Compared to this time last year, this rate has fallen by around 0.4 percent from 6.2 percent.
Over the past year, the federal government has tracked an eighteen percent increase in housing prices. This is the quickest price increase seen in the market since 1991. Between 2004 and 2006, housing prices increased around ten percent of each year. However, none are seeing a collapse in the housing market on the horizon. The conditions in the market are driven by very different factors, compared to those seen in 2006-2008.
Where is the market going?
Tesla sacks 200 hourly workers from Autopilot unit
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that it would be necessary to cut costs. Part of that belt tightening would be to cut staff by around 10 percent.
The head of the electric carmaker clarified that the cuts would be from salaried positions and not hourly workers, which he expected to increase. So it came as a double surprise to around 200 hourly workers whose office in San Mateo was shuttered, and instead of being transfered to another office in Palo Alto as they had been told were given a pink slip.
"It was definitely kind of numbing," one of the laid-off workers told Reuters. "Yeah, we're definitely shocked; we're definitely blindsided."
Musk in an interview this month said that "both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now."
US NEWS
California inflation relief checks: who will qualify and how much money will they get?
California has become the latest state to take the action of dispensing checks. In a $17 million inflation relief package, more than 23 million Californians will receive checks in the fall.
“Millions of Californians will be receiving up to $1,050 as part of a NEW middle class tax rebate,” Gov. Newsom tweeted on Sunday.
Read more
How do COLA increases affect delayed Social Security benefits?
Each year the Social Security Adminstration (SSA) announces a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for benefits payments which is designed to keep them in line with inflation and price rises. However the process can be confusing, and some who decide to put off their Social Security benefits to up their monthly payments wonder if they are missing out on the increases during this time. Well, fear not!
Writing for Market Watch, Jim Blankenship explains: "Your retirement benefit will have the COLA factored into it once you apply for it, even if you wait until age 70 to apply. The COLA is applied to every year after your age 62 benefit calculation was made."
What next for the price of Bitcoin?
After a tough few months, the cryptocurrency behemoth has fallen below its 200-day rolling average for the very first time. In the past a slump in value has normally rebounded with a healthy increase. However after nearly two years of near-constant growth during the pandemic the value is continuing to fall now, raising questions about where the price is heading next.
Some will say that this is an opportunity for investors to pick up more BTC on the cheap, but will the price ever reach 2021 heights again?
Survey points to Americans tightening belts
A new survey from New Jersey-based financial institution Provident Bank suggests Americans are cutting back on nonessential purchases.
The survey of 600 adults found more than 10 percent of respondents have cut out all nonessential purchases, while more than 70 percent said they made at some changes to their travel plans.
Wall street in claws of bear market down sharply on consumer pessimism
Wall Street ended Tuesday with steep losses after dire consumer confidence report showed lowest level in almost a year and a half. Consumers' near-term expectations are the lowest in almost a decade. Investors reacted with a broad selloff on recession fears and worries about looming earnings reports.
The selloff is putting all three indexes on course to end their second straight quarter in negative territory, which would be the first time to happen since 2015. The S&P 500 is on track to have its worst percentage drop in the first half of the year since 1970.
