New York’s Times Square To Be Replicated In Sandbox Metaverse World; Ethereum Down 4% – Outlook India

Ads

Time Magazine has partnered with Sandbox metaverse to create New York’s Times Square. The cryptocurrency market falls, Bitcoin down nearly 3 per cent, Ethereum about 4 per cent.

A new generation of historians are bringing the subject out of the shadow of Marx and Nehru, fulfilling its role of restoring civilisational pride among Indians.

The BJP, with its insistence on the purity of Hindu Rashtra, would sadly reduce the soaring generosity of their founding vision to the petty bigotry of majoritarian chauvinism.

Historiography under previous governments can, and should, be contested. But history that’s being rewritten under the present government is not merely to eulogise some leaders, but also, and more worryingly, to condemn several chapters of the past.

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 8:25 am

TimePieces, the non-fungible token (NFT) project by Time Magazine, has reportedly struck a deal with Sandbox, a metaverse world, to open a virtual representation of New York’s Times Square in metaverse.

Sebastien Borget, CEO and co-founder, Sandbox, said in a post published on Medium, “The Sandbox is often viewed as a ‘virtual Manhattan', a vibrant space alive with culture, entertainment, and brands. By partnering with TIME, we're adding TimePieces as the beating heart and soul of this virtual Manhattan.”

We're bringing @TIME Square to the #metaverse! 🏙️

A virtual hub for art and commerce curated by @timepieces.https://t.co/rzKOK4SIHZ pic.twitter.com/QDgiFPiJvw

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 2.73 per cent to $924.54 billion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 5.03 per cent to $55.77 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

"Bitcoin has retraced but continues to trade above $20,000. Other major cryptos are in the red. Investors remain worried with monetary hawkishness and global uncertainties lurking around," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $20,577.00, lower by 2.71 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 3.87 per cent to $1,172.34.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.34 per cent at $0.4773; Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 5.04 per cent at $0.3216, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 6.64 per cent at $37.20, Polkadot (DOT) was down by 5.46 per cent at $7.52, and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 1.9 per cent at $231.67.

Today’s top gainer was PAPPAY (PAPPAY), which was up by 975.5 per cent at $0.000004945. The top loser was Metaxa (METAXA), which was down by 82.9 per cent at $0.0000002224.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 7.37 per cent at $0.06935. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.09174. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 5.68 per cent at $0.00001072.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 6.42 per cent to trade at $0.0000003482, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 5.14 per cent at $0.000006101, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) fell 0.19 per cent at $0.007495.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 9.78 per cent at $5,895.30, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 3 per cent at $0.00008152. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.32 per cent at $19.04, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 8.87 per cent at $5.17 and Aave (AAVE) fell by 4.39 per cent at $63.39.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Digital

source