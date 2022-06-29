Nothing Launcher beta is now available to download for Android 11 onward – Pocket-lint

Ads

Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

(Pocket-lint) – Back when Nothing – Carl Pei’s new company – announced that it would be releasing a smartphone this year, it also revealed that it was making its smartphone launcher available for download to try on other Android smartphones.

The launcher finally landed on the Play Store at the end of April, although it was limited to a few Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones.

That restriction has now been lifted, and any phone that runs Android 11 or a more recent version should be able to download the launcher and try it for themselves.

There is something of a caveat here, however: it’s a beta. That means it’s not fully developed yet and will likely get bug fixes and feature additions between now and when the Phone (1) arrives.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 29 June 2022

On first looks, it’s quite a basic launcher, but gives a slightly different visual experience to your home screen. It comes loaded with a few custom widgets, as well as the ability to enlarge any app icon or folder group sitting on your home screen.

If you have a compatible device, you can try it for yourself by heading over to the Play Store now, downloading it and selecting it as your default launcher. If you’re unsure how to do that, be sure to check out our guide on Android launchers.