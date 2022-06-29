Amazon Prime Day 2022: These things will probably be on sale – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By carolin lehmann
June 3, 2022 / 1:20 PM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still a ways off, but it pays to get your game plan ready early. And we’re here to help.
Top products in this article:
Amazon Prime membership, $139 per year
Prime Day 2022 runs over two days in July, and typically features can’t-miss deals on tech, appliances, DNA tests and more for Amazon Prime members.
So what exactly will be on sale this year? If the past years are any indication, the products below should be reduced for Amazon Prime Day. If you’re impatient to wait until Prime Day, some are even on sale already.
Expect sales on Amazon-branded products on Prime Day, such as the Alexa-based Echo Dot smart speaker. It was the No. 1 Prime Day seller in 2020, per Amazon.
Echo Dot, $50
Discounts on the Apple Watch — and other Apple products such as AirPods Pro and MacBooks — have been common during past Prime Days as well. For example, the Apple Watch 3, an older-but-still-useful version, was marked down to $169 for Prime Day 2021.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is already on sale at Amazon now.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, $348 (reduced from $399)
If you have your eye on a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution, then be sure to check in on Prime Day for deals. Can’t wait? No problem: Amazon currently has the $600 TV on sale for $500.
65″ Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $600)
Ring video doorbells, such as this entry-level model, have gone on sale on Prime Day. This Ring video doorbell uses your existing doorbell wiring for power. It doesn’t have all the advanced features of high-end models, but you do get the basics: 1080p live video, two-way talk, real-time notifications, night vision and Alexa compatibility. It won’t work with your existing doorbell chime, but it will work with the Ring Chime, a $30 add-on chime box sold by Amazon.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $60
Traditionally Apple AirPods are on discount on Prime Day. The Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality. Best of all, the Apple AirPods Pro are already on sale.
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)
Keep an eye out for deals on Crest Whitestrips on Prime Day. This kit from Crest includes 20 treatments, promising to deliver noticeable results in three days and full results in 20 days (when used daily for 30 minutes a day). You don’t need to take the package’s word that it works, though — Amazon reviewers rave about this 4.6-star-rated whitening treatment.
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $46 (reduced from $48)
Amazon Prime Day 2022 will likely be a great time to buy a new electric toothbrush, when some popular models may be as much as half off. An Amazon customer who purchased the Philips One by Sonicare called the rechargeable toothbrush a “nice, affordable alternative to some of the more expensive electric toothbrushes out there.”
“It is lightweight, and super easy to use,” they said. “It has a built-in timer, which helped make me more conscious of brushing my teeth for the recommended length of time. I feel that it works effectively at cleaning my teeth. The charge on the battery lasts for quite a while, as well. I don’t have to charge it super often, but when I do, it’s very easy to do via the USB cable.”
It’s available in two colors.
Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush (rechargable), $40
The Philips One electric toothbrush also comes in a less-expensive, AAA-battery-powered version. It’s available in five colors, so family members can easily tell whose brush is whose when they’re sitting by the bathroom sink.
Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush (AAA battery), $25
Instant Pots are a popular Prime Day find. The Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. The Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.
There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $127
Check for Roku devices on sale on Prime Day, such as the Roku Express 4K+. Enjoy 4K picture quality and voice control via a Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant that lets you search across channels, turn on captions and more with the affordable Express 4K+ streaming box. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.
“I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV,” reviewer Lotte says. “It’s very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn.”
Roku Express 4K+, $38 (reduced from $40)
More than just an at-home ancestry test, the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA kit and service, which has frequently gone on sale during past Prime Day events, provides more than 10 health predisposition reports telling you if you’re at risk for Type 2 diabetes, late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and Celiac disease. The service also tells you if you’re a carrier for 40 genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia.
23andMe Health + Ancestry home DNA test, $199
The LifeStraw personal water filter is another Prime Day favorite. It lets you safely drink from just about any freshwater source — even a scummy pond or muddy puddle. It protects against 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, as well as sand, dirt and cloudiness. It’s a must-pack for any camper or hiker.
First published on March 30, 2022 / 8:00 AM
Murders are going unsolved at a historic pace, and police are far less likely to solve cases when the victim is Black or Hispanic, a CBS News investigation has found.
Officials say it happened so fast he didn’t get to use the bear spray he was carrying. He was brought by helicopter to a hospital in Billings, Montana.
The man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when “a bull bison charged the group,” the park said.
Witnesses and authorities say he was trying to pull the vehicle over when it suddenly accelerated and dragged him, hitting another vehicle along the way.
Wittig and Morell trace the evolution of America’s standing in the eyes of the world from the end of the World Wars through the Cold War, the period following 9/11, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, to today.
Retailer denies allegations it “looked the other way and pocketed millions in fees” while consumers were scammed.
As mortgage rates jump, “affordability is now worse than at the peak of the mid-2000s housing boom,” one economist said.
Fuel under four bucks a gallon at Sheetz’s more than 640 locations in six states, convenience-store chain says.
“Confidence is going to continue to shrink as long as inflation remains high,” said one analyst.
Nearly 50 of the auditing firm’s employees shared CPA test answers, securities regulators say.
Wittig and Morell trace the evolution of America’s standing in the eyes of the world from the end of the World Wars through the Cold War, the period following 9/11, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, to today.
Eight states went to the polls Tuesday.
“I do not understand the need to speak with Mrs. Thomas,” wrote a lawyer for the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Trump said about the crowd at the Ellipse “something to the effect of, ‘I don’t effing care that they have weapons.'”
The Secret Service wants to respond “regarding the new allegations surfaced in today’s testimony,” said Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus.
Advisers to the U.S. government are recommending that COVID-19 booster shots used this fall be modified to better match more recent variants of the coronavirus.
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited a refugee center outside of Madrid to highlight the 8 million Ukrainians displaced by war. She also weighed in on last week’s Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. Nancy Cordes has the details.
More than 4,700 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide, with more than 300 in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know now.
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss his new online pharmacy’s goals of disrupting the prescription drug industry and providing low-cost generic drugs.
The British PM said if the Russian autocrat was a woman, he wouldn’t have launched a “crazy, macho war of invasion and violence.”
A fourth was sickened but survived. Police said that all four went to a doctor the night before their bodies were discovered and had complained of feeling ill.
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called it “a historic decision.”
Zelenskyy spoke to diplomats at an emergency Security Council meeting following a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall.
Some Afghans who helped the U.S. say they’ve been trapped for months at an isolated U.S. military base with no end in sight.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Having risen from relative obscurity in the U.S. to blowing up the internet with his “Carpool Karaoke,” the late night host talks personal highlights, and why he’s leaving.
Having risen from relative obscurity in the U.S. to blowing up the internet with his “Carpool Karaoke,” James Corden talks about personal highlights, and why he’s leaving.
Preliminary investigations suggested that Mara died while swimming, state police said.
Memes and status updates explaining how women can legally obtain abortion pills in the mail have surged on the platforms.
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss his new online pharmacy’s goals of disrupting the prescription drug industry and providing low-cost generic drugs.
Attack is the third major theft this year involving services that help users trade crypto across different blockchains.
Employees at the online review company used less than 2% of its office space in Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
Alexa will have the ability to mimic a voice – even your dead relative’s – by using just minute of audio and learning from it.
Drought and warming temperatures – conditions favored by the insects – have fanned the outbreaks.
Most bacteria are microscopic, but this one is so big it can be seen with the naked eye.
While many factors likely boosted Japan’s COVID resilience, researchers say a possible cellular-level advantage could help them create a new weapon against the virus.
A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins containing remains of possible victims recovered.
Symptoms of the infection in fish include “bulging eyes, lethargic or erratic swimming and increased mortality,” officials said.
The investigative team at CBS News wanted to understand how police were addressing this nearly unprecedented spike in murders – and why many were going unsolved.
One case involved a woman on a date who was raped at gunpoint in 1993 by a man who pretended to be a police officer, authorities said.
Murders are going unsolved at a historic pace, and police are far less likely to solve cases when the victim is Black or Hispanic, a CBS News investigation has found.
An exclusive CBS News investigation explores why police are seeing a steady decline in the percentage of homicide cases solved across the country. The report puts faces to the staggering evidence that when a murder victim is Black or Hispanic, the case is far more likely to remain unsolved. Through powerful interviews and data analysis, this combined reporting effort explores how we got here and presents possible solutions.
Witnesses and authorities say he was trying to pull the vehicle over when it suddenly accelerated and dragged him, hitting another vehicle along the way.
“Seeing the Earth from the outside … it really puts things into perspective,” Katya Echazarreta said.
The solar-powered microwave oven-sized craft is a key part of the agency’s Artemis moon program.
Depending on the results of an independent review, budget impacts and other factors, the Psyche mission could face cancellation.
An early Super Heavy-Starship failure could disrupt SpaceX astronaut fights to space station.
NASA successfully fueled its new moon rocket on the agency’s fourth attempt, but problems remain.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
If you work in one of these industries, you already know the risks.
As abortion-rights activists mourned the end of an era, anti-abortion advocates celebrated a long-fought victory.
Inside the life of a teenage girl and how her disappearance inspired a movement.
An exclusive CBS News investigation explores why police are seeing a steady decline in the percentage of homicide cases solved across the country. The report puts faces to the staggering evidence that when a murder victim is Black or Hispanic, the case is far more likely to remain unsolved. Through powerful interviews and data analysis, this combined reporting effort explores how we got here and presents possible solutions.
The administration plans to send out nearly 300,00 monkeypox vaccines, initially focusing on those most at-risk. An FDA panel of experts backed a new mix for the COVID vaccine for fall targeting that targets the Omicron variant. And carbon monoxide is being blamed for the deaths of three U.S. tourists at a Bahamas resort last month.
CBS News projected Rep. Mary Miller, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, will win the primary in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, defeating another incumbent, Rep. Rodney Davis. CBS Chicago reports on this race and more results from Illinois’ primary night.
Primary and runoff elections were held in eight states on Tuesday, the first time voters are going to the polls since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins John Dickerson to discuss the potential impact of that ruling and more.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified at a House January 6 committee hearing and revealed new details about what was happening in the White House. Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, joins CBS News’ John Dickerson to discuss the legal risks the former president could be facing.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: These things will probably be on sale – CBS News
Watch CBS News