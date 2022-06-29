Nothing Phone (1) has the same processor as Moto Edge 30; black variant leaks ahead of July 12 launch – The Financial Express

Ads

Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed. Spec nerds would be quick to point out that that’s the same chip that drives Motorola’s excellent Moto Edge 30. Additionally, it seems just like the Ear (1) earbuds, Nothing is prepping a black colourway of the Phone (1) as well, according to a new report.

In an interview with Input, Carl has hinted that Nothing might just have found the right balance of “performance, power consumption, and cost” with the Snapdragon 778G+ and that a higher-end chip would have “diminishing returns” for end-users while naturally increasing the price of the Phone (1). This corroborates ongoing reports that the Phone (1) would be an affordable mid-ranger rather than an out-and-out flagship like say the OnePlus 10 Pro (review).

The Snapdragon 778G+ is a reliable workhorse, from what we can tell from our experience using the Moto Edge 30, but there’s more to a phone’s performance than the underlying chip. What remains to be seen is how Nothing goes about optimising it and how well Nothing OS works on it.

In related news, alleged renders of the Nothing Phone (1) black colourway have also leaked online ahead of launch (via WinFuture). Nothing had launched the Ear (1) in black, too, but those had come later. It would be interesting to see if Nothing offers the Phone (1) in multiple colours from day 1.

Speaking of which, the Phone (1) is set to launch globally and in India on July 12. Stay tuned for more.

