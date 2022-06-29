Best price ever: lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license just $39.99 – AppleInsider

Ads

Score a bonus 20% price drop on a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license this weekend only, bringing the cost down to $39.99. This record-breaking discount is available exclusively to AppleInsider readers.

After a very brief run last weekend, AppleInsider has been able to secure the record low $39.99 price once more exclusively for AI readers. Pick up a standalone (lifetime) license of Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 — or if you’re a Windows user, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows — at an 88% discount.

The exclusive discount, which is valid this weekend only, offers the cheapest price available on the popular software, with access to the classic versions of Office apps.

The Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 license for Mac includes access to:

Alternatively, Windows users can opt for the $39.99 Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license for Windows, which includes access to:

Tech resellers are also running specials on Apple hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this weekend:

