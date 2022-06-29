US retailers have huge discounts on games for their spring sales – VG247

Our US readers are in for a treat as both Best Buy and Walmart currently have a spring sale going, reducing many recent and all-time greats to low prices. With the lull before the summer showcases from publishers big and small, now is the time to play those games you’ve always been wanting to, because your gaming library will always increase throughout the year.
Although there are a few Nintendo Switch games on sale, getting them on a deal is always a rarity. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is down to just $39.99 over at Walmart, as is Super Mario Odyssey, the delightful platformer that’s still a joy to play today.
PlayStation titles are also reduced by a big chunk, with savings on some must-plays of recent years. God of War is less than $10 at Best Buy, which you must get round to playing before the Ragnarok sequel hits some time this year. And Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available for just $29.99, a wildly satisfying adventure from the masters at Insomniac. If you’ve been playing Elden Ring and want to check out one of From’s older titles, Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake for the PS5 is reduced to just $39.99.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals and titles you should spend the summer catching up on before the big releases start hitting our hard drives later this year.
