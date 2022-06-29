Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Updates Price Predictions for Shiba Inu, Terra and Three Additional Al… – The Daily Hodl

Closely followed crypto strategist and trader Michaël van de Poppe is unveiling his latest price predictions for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Terra (LUNA) and three other altcoins.
Van de Poppe tells his 486,300 Twitter followers that dog-theme meme coin Shiba Inu remains on a downtrend as it continues to print lower highs and lower lows.
“If Bitcoin isn’t going to show strength, I won’t be surprised to see some retests at $0.000043 taking place or even $0.000035.”
Next up is decentralized finance (DeFi) payment network Terra, which Van de Poppe says is forming a bearish rising wedge structure on decreasing volume.
“The crucial level to hold is $43-$44 and otherwise, we’ll drop towards $26-$28 on this one, depending on Bitcoin. If it breaks upwards, the next target is $60-$63 based on Fibonacci [extension].”
Another coin on the trader’s list is blockchain gaming platform Enjin Coin (ENJ). According to Van de Poppe, he’s looking at $2.67 and $2.05 as potential levels of interest.
Van de Poppe is also keeping a close watch on hybrid blockchain Kadena (KDA), which he says has made a “giant move.” According to the crypto strategist, he’s waiting for KDA to carve a bottom at $21.22 or $15.72.
“Giving some points of interest in the chart here where I’d personally be seeking for entries.”
The last coin on the trader’s list is high-throughput blockchain Zilliqa. According to Van de Poppe, Zilliqa must take out its immediate resistance against Bitcoin (ZIL/BTC) around 0.000002 BTC ($0.12) to ignite an epic rally.
“I’m heavily interested in the green zone here as I think that could give 300-700% returns in the next impulse move.”
Featured Image: Shutterstock/Art Furnace/karnoff/Vladimir Sazonov
