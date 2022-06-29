First Look At “Disney's Summer Magic Quest” – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney has released some new images and a behind-the-scenes video on the upcoming special, “Disney’s Summer Magic Quest”

In this “Magic Quest” outing, the summer crusade will take our competitors through the iconic locations of EPCOT, where the impossible becomes possible. The two teams will race around the world and beyond, competing throughout all four neighborhoods of EPCOT, including “World Showcase,” the home of 12 unique country experiences; “World Discovery,” which highlights adventures in space; “World Nature,” showcasing the natural beauty of Earth; and “World Celebration,” exploring the history of innovations.

The competing stars will also get premiere access to the all-new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion with the “Guardians of the Galaxy”: Cosmic Rewind attraction and get an insider’s look into the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction. Expect to see surprise moments and special guests as the two teams run against the countdown clock to complete their quest before sunrise.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below:



And check out these preview images below:









A donation to the Special Olympics in support of their mission to empower athletes with different abilities will be made in honor of the winning team.

The summer special premieres Sunday, June 26th on Disney Channel and begins streaming later this summer on Disney+.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Ads

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source