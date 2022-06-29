Watch New Cruise Line Disney Wish Debut Live TODAY – Theme Park Tourist

Ads



UPDATE June 29 – Don’t forget to tune in LIVE today at 11 a.m. ET on the Disney Parks Blog or on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok to see the debut and Christening of Disney Wish at Port Canaveral, Florida.

The celebration is promised to be full of special guests, spectacular musical performances and a number of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters. Let us know your thoughts about Disney Wish by leaving us a comment below.

June 6 – There has been a lot of hype surrounding the new Cruise Line, Disney Wish which is set to make it’s debut LIVE on June 29. This event is being dubbed as the Christening of the Disney Wish and can be seen LIVE at 11 a.m. ET on the Disney Parks Blog or on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.

The event is said to include an exclusive look inside the Disney Wish and includes exploring the highly anticipated AquaMouse which is the first ever Disney attraction at sea as well as taking a look at dining adventures themed to Frozen and Marvel. A teaser video for AquaMouse can be seen below.

The Disney Wish also boasts a lounge themed to the Star Wars Galaxy and Disney’s Oceaneer Club for kids plus numerous opportunities to meet your favorite Disney characters.

Disney has created a video to give us a sneek peek inside the Disney Wish prior to the official christening event on June 29. It is embedded below.

Guests choosing to board the Disney Wish certainly look to be in for a luxurious and fun time with a whole host of experiences available to them throughout their voyage.

Let us know your thoughts on this new Cruise Line by leaving us a comment below or on our Facebook page and don’t forget to tune in LIVE on June 29 at 11 a.m. ET on the Disney Parks Blog or on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.

Co-founder of the site alongside her amazing Husband Nick who had the vision and inspiration to create Theme Park Tourist from scratch. Natalie has always been amazed by theme parks and thinks nothing beats walking around a Disney Park soaking up the sights, sounds and magical atmosphere hand in hand with the ones she loves.

