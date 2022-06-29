How to set up Samsung Pay on your Galaxy Watch – Android Authority

Ads

Leave your wallet at home and store your credit, debit, and other cards right on your wearable. Samsung’s digital payment platform works just like its competitors. We cover everything you need to know to set up Samsung Pay on your Galaxy Watch.

To set up Samsung Pay on your Galaxy Watch, press and hold the back button on your device, then follow the on-screen prompts for adding cards to your account. Once you’re all set, hold the Back button at check out and your cards will appear.

Setting up Samsung Pay is simple. You will just need your device, your smartphone, and your card on hand (unless you know your card information by heart).

Once you’re all set up, you can get to shopping. Just be sure to look for participating retailers.

You will need your phone to set up Samsung Pay on your Galaxy Watch, but once the setup is complete, you can pay for items with just your wearable.

Yes. If Google Pay is your preferred payment method, you can use that service instead on your Galaxy Watch 4.

If Samsung Pay is not working, try resetting your watch, then uninstalling and reinstalling the Galaxy Wearables app and Samsung Pay plug-in.

