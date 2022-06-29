Tesla posts details for 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Here’s how to join – Teslarati

Ads

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has posted details for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held at Gigafactory Texas on August 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time. As per the company’s official website, Tesla would be offering two options for shareholders who wish to attend the meeting.

Similar to other Tesla events that have been held recently, the company will be live-streaming the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Shareholders who wish to participate virtually would be accessing the event through livestream, but they would be provided a means to submit votes and written comments on meeting agenda items.

As noted by Tesla on its official website, “stockholders of record” with TSLA shares directly under their name could participate in the virtual meeting through a unique 15-digit control number. This number could be found on the Notice of Internet Availability or paper proxy card that was sent to stockholders of record.

“Beneficial owners” who hold shares through a broker, bank, or other organization, are required to register in advance to get their control number. Beneficial owners are advised to ask their broker, bank, or organization for a “legal proxy” for the meeting, a copy of which should be sent to legalproxy@computershare.com. If the request is received by 4:00 PM Central Time on July 29, 2022, beneficial owners should receive a confirmation email with their respective control numbers.

Tesla shareholders may also attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders physically, though the company noted that it could only accommodate a limited number of attendees during the event. The company has noted, however, that it would be conducting a random drawing to determine which stockholders would be invited to the meeting.

“To maximize fairness, we are conducting a random drawing to determine our stockholders’ eligibility to attend the meeting in person. If you were (a) stockholder on June 6, 2022, you may apply for this drawing,” Tesla wrote.

It should be noted that those who are selected to be part of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be required to submit more requirements before they can attend the event. Apart from submitting proper evidence of Tesla stock ownership, shareholders should also prepare valid government-issued documents to confirm their identity.

Tesla shareholders who wish to sign up for a chance to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders could click here.

A link to the live stream of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders could be viewed below.

