iPhone 14 Series Leaks: New Model Addition, Punch-Hole 120Hz Display, 6GB RAM, 25W Fast Charging – Trak.in

iPhone 14 series will also include a new model, iPhone 14 Max and launch in September and which is said to come with a similar display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. There will be four models under the new series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. All the iPhone 14 models will come with 120Hz displays along with 6GB RAM. The upcoming iPhone series could also become the first devices to ship without a physical SIM card slot.

The rumor mill suggests not iPhone 15 Pro in 2023, but only next year could see iPhone 14 modes without any SIM card slot.

Apple could start phasing out physical SIM card slots by 2022 only starting with the iPhone 14 family. An eSIM-only design will offer iPhone 14 series phones an array of advantages such as better water resistance, a sleeker design and compact design.

Earlier iPhone 14 Pro models have been tipped to feature punch-hole displays along with 8GB RAM. The 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max have been tipped to use LG Display LTPO 120Hz OLED panels.

MacRumors reported the iPhone 14 Pro variants will pack in a 48MP main camera and 8GB of RAM.

The company is said to introduce a new model at the lowest price ever with a 6.7-inch screen in the iPhone 14 series and all the Pro models will offer 120Hz refresh rate displays.

But the new report contradicts and says the standard iPhone 14 models of 6.06-inch and 6.7-inch version will still have a notch and their displays will be supplied by BOE, and not expected to support 120Hz refresh rates.

The article predicts that BOE will begin supplying LTPO panels for iPhone 15 series in 2023. Apple is also expected to bring a revised iPhone SE model in 2022 with the same design as the current model but with added 5G connectivity.

The upcoming iPhone 14 lineup will include the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max apart from a new model which won’t be an iPhone 14 mini.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will probably be coming with an affordable iPhone for the iPhone 14 series which will boast a 6.7-inch display, to be called iPhone 14 Max. Popular Apple analyst Kuo previously revealed that the top-end iPhone 14 models will pack in a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera.

In terms of upgrades, the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor in 2022 alongside the Face ID unlocking feature. As per Kuo, the new models could retain the facial recognising TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID or not, or will have both the features to unlock the device.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, the top-end iPhone model of the 2022 series, is said to have the lowest price ever, Kuo said. The upcoming iPhone could be priced under $900 in the US (around Rs 66,800). Currently, iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (around Rs 81,500) in the US. The Apple analyst also suggested 8K video recording support for the 2022 iPhone 14 models.

In 2022, the company will focus on the budget category with iPhone SE 3 / iPhone SE 2022. The latest iPhone SE 3 leaks confirm a refreshing change without comprising the compact form factor. iPhone SE 3 launch will come in 2022. iPhone SE 3 will support 5G connectivity, and we might even see an iPhone SE Plus version later in the year.

