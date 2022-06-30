List Of July 2022 OTT Release Tamil Movies – News Bricks

Ads

June 2022 OTT release movie gained good attention among the viewers, and all the movie reviews were fair enough. Don movie was released in theatre and on Ott platform but still reached well among both theatre and OTT audiences. List of July 2022 OTT Tamil movie list is released. Lokesh, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi And Kamal Haasan fans who missed watching Vikram in theatres can watch the movie at home this week.

July 2022 OTT release Tamil movies are Vikram, Vattam, Parampara Season 2, Modern Love (includes Tamil cast), Anya’s Tutorial and Samrat Prithviraj (Tamil). As of today, only these movies are confirmed for OTT release. These movies will be released on OTT platforms Disney, Aha Tamil and Amazon Prime. July 2022 Tamil movies that are to be released on Netflix and Zee5 are not officially released.

Samrat Prithviraj: The movie stars Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Kasthuri Shankar, Naina Ganguly, Murali Mohan, Aamani, Ishan, Surya, Jogi Brothers, Arjun Ambati, Kedar Shankar, Kamalakar, Teja, Praveena, Divi, Shreya Navile, Rama Devi and Aakanksha Singh are part of the series.

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar’s historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was released in theatres on June 3. It is a 200-crore movie budget film. Samrat Prithviraj was directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. Samrat Prithviraj will be released in Ott on July 1 on Amazon Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Anya’s Tutorial: This movie is a mystery thriller with a horror plot. The trailer Anya’s Tutorial created a mild thriller feel for the viewers. The lead characters are heavily influenced by paranormal activity at Anya’s house. Anya’s Tutorial will be released in OTT Aha Video on July 1.



Vikram 2022: The blockbuster hit Tamil Movie Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is still roaring in theatres. The action scenes and dialogues in connection with Kaithi starring Karthick are still fans’ favourites. Vikram action thriller film produced by Raj Kamal Films has crossed 400 Crore in Box Office collection. Vikram Movie OTT release is on July 8 in Disney Hotstar.

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as the Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, Kalidas Jayaram and Suriya in a cameo role as Rolex and many more in the lead roles.

Parampara Season 2: Parampara Season 2 is all about the Naidu family patriarch. Naidu and his brother Mohan Rao are the key characters, and they have an unshakable tie in the eyes of the world. The Naidu family is in trouble as Gopi, Mohanrao’s son seeks to expose Naidu, who has been mistreating Mohanrao while seeming to love him.

This initiates the plot’s conflict, leading to a game or, more accurately, a struggle for dominance. Parampara Season 2 will be released on July 21 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vattam: Vattam movie directed by Kamalakkannan and stars Sibiraj, Andrea and Manjima Mohan. SR Prabhu produced the film on behalf of his production company Dream Warrior Pictures.

Vattam movie stars Sibiraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Athulya Ravi, Manijima Mohan and Shyam Prasad. Vattam movie will be released soon in Disney Plus Hostar in July.

