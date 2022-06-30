The OnePlus Nord Buds are the cheapest TWS buds from the company yet – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Peter 28 April 2022

OnePlus Headphones Announcement

The first Nord-branded headphones are here and they are the cheapest TWS buds from the company yet – their MSRP is ₹3,000, but are discounted to ₹2,800 ($37/€35) for the launch. Previously, the OnePlus Buds Z were the cheapest at ₹3,200 (discounted to ₹3,000), but they are out of stock now.

The OnePlus Nord Buds feature 12.4 mm drivers and support Dolby Atmos. From the companion app you will be able to pick from Several Sound Master EQ presets (including a custom one) to tune the sound.



OnePlus Nord Buds

The buds don’t get tired easily – they can play music for 7 hours non-stop on their own, the carrying case brings the total listening time to 30 hours. OnePlus is a company that loves fast charging and this is no exception, a 10 minute top-up translates to 5 hours of playback.

The buds use Bluetooth 5.2 and have a Pro Gamer mode that drops the latency down to 94 ms. The audio codec support is limited, however, featuring only SBC and AAC. On the plus side, they also support fast pairing when using a OnePlus phone or other Android phones (using the HeyMelody app). There is no ANC, but there are 2 mics per bud that are used to deliver clean sound during calls.

The Nord Buds are available in Black Slate and White Marble. Each bud weighs 4.82g and has a 41 mAh battery, plus an IP55 rating so you can use them in the gym and out in the rain. The carrying case has a 480 mAh battery and supports charging over USB-C.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are up for pre-order in India at ₹2,800 ($37/€35), open sales start 12 days from now. We haven’t heard anything about a global launch yet.

not even 5% of phone users care about that

Obviously. But there's a difference between a decent quality offered by BT earphones with good codecs, and a poor experience because of SBR. I don't think that One+ will be marketing these buds as "enjoy the mediocre glory of…

Even if you have all codecs including the best ones you can't match the sound quality of a decent in ear monitor or studio headphones especially if you use a powerful player.

