Exclusive: Google warns customers about antitrust bills – Axios

Google on Thursday warned some customers that antitrust bills targeting the tech giant could jeopardize the services small businesses rely on.

Why it matters: By turning to its customers, Google could drum up opposition from small businesses that may give lawmakers pause in advancing legislation.

Driving the news: Google is emailing small and medium sized businesses that use its advertising, analytics and free business profile tools, to tell them antitrust bills in the House and Senate could "cost your business time and money." Google said the dangers could include:

What they're saying: "[W]e're concerned that Congress' controversial package of bills could have unintended consequences, especially for small businesses who have relied on digital tools to adapt, recover and reach new customers throughout the pandemic," a Google spokesperson told Axios.

Between the lines: Google is joining Amazon in warning businesses that rely on their platforms about the risks the antitrust legislation poses.

The other side: A GOP aide who worked on the legislation told Axios there's nothing in the bill that would force Amazon to boot third-party sellers off its platform, and that would be a policy choice by Amazon.

The big picture: Antitrust bills in the House and Senate meant to regulate the largest technology companies are gaining momentum.

What's next: Google launched a website about the legislation and urged its small business customers to sign up to receive more information about the bills.

