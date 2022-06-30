Apple’s Cheapest iPad is $20 off and Will Run iPadOS 16, All for Just $309 – Wccftech

Ads

You can bag a brand new iPad 9 right now, complete with the A13 Bionic chip, for a low price of just $309, saving you $20 instantly.

Retailing for $329, the iPad 9 is the cheapest iPad Apple sells. But make no mistake, it offers the complete iPad experience complete with Apple Pencil support (sold separately). And if you want to turn this thing into a laptop, the Smart Connector at the back allows you to go that route, too.

But, another great thing about this iPad is the software support it will get for years to come. This means you will be getting the iPadOS 16 update later this year, complete with its amazing new Lock Screen features and the ability unsend messages using iMessage. So, for $309, that’s a future proof tablet right there.

Furthermore, if you need a ‘spare’ tablet to test out iPadOS 16 beta, then you can’t go wrong here at all. Just download the iPadOS configuration profile onto it or wait for the public beta to arrive next month, whichever suits you the most. Either way, you can try out the beta without spending too much money.

On the features front, the iPad 9 features a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with support for Apple Pencil. You also get a powerful A13 Bionic chip under the hood to handle all your daily tasks. There is a brilliant iSight camera at the back for scanning documents and the Center Stage camera ensures that your FaceTime calls look super professional. And to top it all off, you can access to millions of apps.

There are no discount codes or coupons needed here. Just add the tablet to your cart, checkout, and wait for it to arrive at your doorstep.

Buy 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray – Was $329, now just $309

While you are here, check out the following too:

Stay in the loop

Straight to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

For latest tech news in your inbox, once a day!

source