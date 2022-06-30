Jupiter Cannibalised Baby Planets To Become Our Solar System's Largest Planet – Indiatimes.com

Home Latest News Jupiter Cannibalised Baby Planets To Become Our Solar System's Largest Planet –...

The largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter may have cannibalised multiple baby planets, a new study has found. Turns out, you don’t become the largest planet in a solar system by being nice.
A new study published this month sheds light on Jupiter’s massive gravitational pull and how it may have absorbed smaller planets into its gaseous atmosphere. In cosmic terms, this may be seen as the equivalent of eating or cannibalising – a very common phenomenon in space.
The study looked through the planet’s cloud cover to observe the material making up Jupiter’s core. To everyone’s surprise, the planet’s core apparently contained heavy elements, suggesting that it may have consumed smaller planets.
Jupiter Cannibalised Baby Planets To Become Our Solar System Unsplash
“Juno provided very accurate gravity data that helped us to constrain the distribution of the material in Jupiter’s interior… It is very unique data that we can only get with a spacecraft orbiting around the planet,” Yamila Miguel, the study’s lead researcher told LiveScience.
For long, scientists have believed that the gas giant formed as a result of such cannibalisation of smaller planets (planetesimals), or through accidental crashes into the planet’s atmosphere (space pebbles).
Jupiter Cannibalised Baby Planets To Become Our Solar System Unsplash
Using computer models, the team analysed data provided by probes like Juno and Galileo. Then, they measured the planet’s gravitational field at different points to find heavy elements in Jupiter’s core.
Jupiter Cannibalised Baby Planets To Become Our Solar System NASA
