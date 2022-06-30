Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 updates: All software releases in one place – Android Authority

Ads

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 series update hub! Here you’ll find all the latest information on software updates for Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable phone. We’ll tell you the current software versions for the device and give you a heads up when new updates are rolling out.

You can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get four major Android upgrades, including Android 12, Android 13, Android 14, and Android 15. Samsung also guarantees the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will receive at least five years of security updates.

June 17, 2022: Only a week after its most recent update, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting a second June 2022 update (via XDA-Developers). This new software lands as F711U1UEU2DVEE for the unlocked models and F711USQU2DVEE for the T-Mobile variant. Notably, this update includes eSIM support, a feature the phone did not have up until now.

Here’s the complete changelog:

You can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone.

