Bigfoot, UFOs, strange creatures in Pa. explored in new book – Bradford Era

Updated: June 29, 2022 @ 7:27 pm

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Stan Gordon — Pennsylvania’s answer to The X-Files’ Scully and Mulder — reveals in his book reports of Bigfoot, UFOs, black panthers, thunderbirds, giant snakes and more from stunned witnesses across Pennsylvania.

Drawing on his almost 60 years of investigating those reports, including more than 50 years of operating a reporting hotline open to the public, the Greensburg man pulls from that database for “Creepy Cryptids and Strange UFO Encounters of Pennsylvania: Casebook Four” released earlier this year.

And, he explained, “it’s just a sample. It just never stops. Reports continue all the time.”

Among the many Bigfoot reports included in the new book, Gordon wrote, “I received a video of a series of large footprints in fresh snow that was taken in January of 2018, in North Huntingdon Township, Pennsylvania. It had snowed during the early morning hours and the family noticed them when they looked outside. I interviewed the wife and husband whose property this had taken place at. They recalled seeing a series of footprints about 16 inches long with a stride of about 4 to 5 feet between each track.

“The family was startled because the tracks seemed to just suddenly appear in the yard with no entrance point, then continued on about seventy feet across the yard. The tracks continued until they reached a play area for children and then suddenly just stopped.

“A witness in this case made a similar comment to the one made by the 1973 witness that I had referred to earlier, ‘Like something was walking then flew away or something like that.’ The general area where these tracks were found has a long history of Bigfoot encounters.”

Reports like that have flowed to Gordon for decades, drawn him and his various teams into countless follow-up field investigations, and made Gordon into a much sought-after interviewee with the media and speaker on the UFO/Bigfoot/cryptozoology conference circuit.

With his reporting hotline, Gordon explained, “people knew they could call and not be ridiculed, and their reports would be investigated.”

He observed, “In so many cases these are people who don’t believe in these kinds of things. Many of these people used to laugh at these reports. But it was life-changing event,” when they experienced their own encounters.

However, an openness to receiving the reports from credible witnesses is not the same as blind acceptance.

“When you take the time to properly investigate … many times these are manmade or natural” occurrences, Gordon noted.

For example, many recent UFO sightings and reports of “strings of lights across the sky” have been traced back to the proliferation of satellites being placed into orbit around the Earth by private companies, such as the Starlink satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

But manmade satellites don’t seem to explain incidents like a June 4, 2019, encounter along the Chestnut Ridge in southwestern Pennsylvania that Gordon relates in his latest book.

“Hovering about sixty feet over the trees was a very strange looking object in the shape of a V,” he wrote. “The V-shape was made up of numerous small rectangular shaped white lights. These lights were glowing but would brighten and dim at times. The driver estimated that there could have been fifty or more lights. The object was estimated to be about forty to fifty feet long.

“Above the smaller lights were four larger round lights that were strobing and orange, blue, red and green in color. The brightness of these colors appeared pale compared to the smaller rectangular white lights. These lights seemed to strobe from left to right. There was a larger light that produced a beam that was scanning the sky above the object.

“The driver lowered the windows as they continued to watch the object. The two observers were amazed that the hovering object was completely silent.”

Many low-level, close-range encounters with UFOs coincide with Bigfoot sightings. He pointed out that the “biggest UFO outbreak ever documented” in 1973 occurred simultaneous to a massive outbreak of Bigfoot reports from the summer of 1973 into 1974.

Many of them occur in areas of manmade, high-energy sources such as power plants and cell towers.

Many who observe Bigfoot tracks report that they appear to begin and end out of nowhere. Gordon explained, “You’d follow these tracks that would abruptly end for no reason.”

There have been many mountain lion and black panther reports in Pennsylvania.

In “Creepy Cryptids,” Gordon wrote this about a July 2018 black panther encounter in Fayette County: “What caught the attention of the man was when the panther looked directly at him. It had eyes that appeared luminous that were bluish green in color. The creature was in view for about fifteen to twenty seconds. The witness hurried over to where the animal had passed looking for any evidence. There he saw some tracks in a mud hole that the creature had walked through.”

Gordon sees it all as “something so beyond our scientific understanding. We don’t know what we’ve dealing with. We’re dealing with something that is not a flesh and blood animal. For lack of a better term, we might be dealing with something interdimensional.

But, he cautioned, “I don’t think anybody has the answers. I don’t have the answers. I think the government knows more than they’re telling, but they don’t have the answers.”

Gordon’s book is available online at both the Amazon and Barnes & Noble sites.

©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.



