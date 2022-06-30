Disney Plus Hotstar July 2022 Releases: Koffee With Karan Season 7 To Good Luck Jerry – SheThePeople

Ads

Popular OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar has revealed its line-ups for July. It is offering its viewers a lot to look forward to. The seventh season of one of the controversial Indian talk shows, Koffee With Karan, will premiere at the start of the month. Good Luck Jerry, starring Janhvi Kapoor, will premiere towards the end of the month.

Here is the list of shows and films releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar in July 2022.

The show Koffee with Karan has been revived for a seventh season, and host and creator Karan Johar back on couch with his friends from the industry, gossip, entertaining rapid-fire rounds, and lavish gift baskets. According to rumours, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh would appear on the show as the first guests in order to promote Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the well-known on-screen couple from Kabir Singh, will make an appearance on the show as well. Also welcomed to the session will be Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show will air on July 7.

Karan Johar in Promotional Shoot (DNA)

A streaming animated television show, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, has been renewed for a third series. The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse Season 3 will be released on July 8, 2022. Mickey Mouse and his closest friends go on their biggest adventures yet, navigating the traps and curve balls of a wild and chaotic world. With a similar aesthetic and a large portion of the same cast and crew, the series is a continuation and revival of the Emmy Award-winning 2013 Mickey Mouse cartoons.

Chibi Tiny Tales is the comedy short animated series. Chibi Tiny Tales covers surreal adventures of the characters from Amphibia in chibi format. The majority of the dialogue is represented by voice effects like grunts, chuckles, screams, and sporadically placed speech bubbles. It will be released on July 13.

Zed and Addison, the zombie/cheerleader duo from Seabrook, will return in Zombies 3 with Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim. While Addison prepares for Seabrook’s international cheer-off competition, Zed hopes to receive an athletic scholarship. Then, out of nowhere, alien creatures start to arrive near Seabrook, sparking more than just friendly competition. On July 15, 2022, Zombies 3 will make its global debut exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Good Luck Jerry is an upcoming black comedic criminal film. Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead in the movie, while other key stars include Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which was released in 2018. The movie is slated to debut on Disney Plus Hotstar in July.





