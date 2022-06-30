Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series is now available for pre-order – Pocketnow

Ads

Get a Samsung Galaxy S22 and save big!!

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Samsung unveiled a bunch of [new Galaxy Book models at MWC 2022. The new lineup of Samsung Galaxy Books includes the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 2 360. These new laptops come with high-end specs, premium display, and pro-grade internals. Samsung today announced that these laptops are available for pre-orders starting today.

Samsung says that all preorders receive a free gaming monitor with purchase. Here are the pricing and offers details of all the three laptops:

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 laptops feature 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs with Intel Evo certification, fast SSD storage, and high amounts of RAM. All the laptops run Windows 11 out of the box. You can also trade-in your older device towards a purchase of Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, 2 Pro, or 2 360. Samsung says the laptops will be available on open sale from April 1, 2022.

Today’s best savings come from Amazon and Woot, where you will find several gaming laptops from Razer, the latest iPad models, and other excellent products on sale

Apple has a lot of exciting hardware product launches in the pipeline for the second half of 2022. Here’s everything you need to know!

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and eBay, where you will find the latest iPad Air models, Windows laptops, and other great devices on sale

Today’s best deals come from Samsung.com, where you will find a vast selection of products on sale thanks to the latest Discover Samsung deals

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Woot, where you will find the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, iPad Pro, iPad mini, and more products on sale

Check out why you should also be excited about the unlocked version of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G that is now available for purchase in the US and Canada

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches at its next August Galaxy Unpacked Event. Here’s everything you need to know about the new watches.

Apple has a lot of exciting hardware product launches in the pipeline for the second half of 2022. Here’s everything you need to know!

Today’s best deals come from Samsung.com, where you will find tons of devices with great discounts thanks to the ongoing Discover Samsung sales event

In this article, we will explore how Apple aims to avoid CAPTCHAs and the settings you must have configured on your iPhone to ensure you’re ready to breeze past any puzzles.

It is expected that before the end of 2022, we may have the chance to see the next generation of iPad Pro, and in this article, we’ve compiled all the information that’s currently available about these upcoming tablets.

Discover Samsung deals are still here, and they will help you get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for as low as $660

In this article, we explore the extension of the CallKit API to the Apple Watch and see how it stands to improve the user experience.

In this article, I share some of my observations of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s little quirks with the two voice assistants on offer and try to determine which service is likely to work best for most users!

source