Apple reminding Apple Music subscribers about upcoming price increases to student plans – The Apple Post

After quietly announcing last month that it would be increasing the price of its discounted Apple Music student subscription in several countries worldwide, Apple is reminding Apple Music subscribers of the upcoming price increase that will affect plans from here on out.
Apple started notifying users in Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, Indonesia, Israel, and Kenya about the planned price increase in May, saying that pricing would increase moving forward. Recently, Apple expanded its price increase, with the iPhone maker also upping the prices for students in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Apple is upping the price of its student subscriptions to $5.99 per month in the United States and £5.99 in the United Kingdom, up from $4.99 and £5.99, respectively, and in Malaysia, the price is increasing from RM6.90 to RM8.90.
Apple’s student subscription offers full access to Apple Music at a lower price. Students get access to Apple Music at almost half the price that is charged for regular subscribers. The subscription includes access to all of the service’s catalogue of 90 million songs, ad-free music, Lyrics view, live and on-demand radio stations, and more.
