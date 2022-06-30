How to repair a corrupted excel file in Microsoft Office 2007 and 2010 (Sponsored) – CNX Software

Ads

Microsoft Excel comes with an already built-in repair tool called Open and Repair… The major and only task of the Recovery Toolbox for Excel is to fix and recover corrupted Excel files like the Open and Repair… function in Office 2007/2010.



Here’s a well-detailed method on how to open and repair your Excel 2010 file:

Start by selecting the file and saving it in HTML format. Close the Excel file after getting it saved. Follow the steps listed below to get your file saved in HTML format:

By using this method, you will be able to access the files in the faulty Excel: Having issues with getting the Excel 2010 file restored – You can easily extract and restore the file by using a manual method using a few approaches.

Follow the steps listed below to repair corrupted 2007 files with the Microsoft Excel built-in repair tool:

Furthermore, the repair tool may face some obstruction while getting the damaged Excel file repaired. Plus, extracting data from spreadsheets can lead to the loss of valuable information or data, which is very risky. In short – A professional repair tool can fix all corrupted forms and files and recover all the data in the corrupted file.

Perhaps the Open and Repair operation didn’t get you the result needed or wanted on your Excel 2007 and 2010 files. However, depending on whether or not you can open a worksheet, the approaches may differ.

To do so, follow the steps listed below:

Recovery Toolbox for Excel is another preferable software that works perfectly well. If you have tried other methods and none of them worked out. Then the Recovery Toolbox for Excel is your goto. The software is specially developed to recover corrupted or damaged files and documents. It also helps users quickly and efficiently repair corrupted XLS / XLSX files without having to reach out to an expert in the field. It also does the restoration of all files to their original state before getting damaged. Simply browse through your files and documents for the damaged Excel file, or use the search bar to locate them by inputting the file names.

Follow the instructions listed below to recover data from a corrupt Excel 2007/2010 file using the Recovery Toolbox for the Excel repair program:



The method mentioned earlier may be able to get your data fixed. But it is advisable to take some precautions to avoid loss of data or files. Having a backup of your workbook is very important. This will serve as a backup if the current worksheet gets corrupted.

Follow these procedures to produce an Excel backup copy automatically:

Note: If you can open the Excel 2010 file but cannot view its content, save the Excel 2010 file in HTML format to extract the data in the file.

Against this backdrop, we have discussed the common causes of damaged Excel files in 2010 or 2007, such as faulty sectors in the hard drive, malware infection, and so on. It described how to use the built-in MS ‘Open and Repair’ tool to repair a corrupted Excel file. When the Microsoft Excel repair tool fails, the article also discusses how to recover Excel files in MS Office 2010 and 2007. It also showed how, when manual approaches for repairing and recovering Excel 2007 and 2010 files fail, a professional repair solution like Recovery Toolbox for Excel can help. However, keep in mind that a workbook can become corrupt again. As a result, to avoid losing your workbook’s data, make sure to back it up automatically.

This account is for paid-for, sponsored posts. We do not collect any commission on sales, and content is usually provided by the advertisers themselves, although we sometimes write it for our clients.

