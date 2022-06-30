Apple releases watchOS 7.6 with ECG support in 30 more regions – 9to5Mac

Ads

July 19, 2021

José Adorno

– Jul. 19th 2021 10:05 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple is finally releasing today watchOS 7.6, one of the last updates to the watchOS 7 cycle. With this version, users in 30 additional regions will be able to use the ECG app with Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6.



watchOS 7.6 RC was seeded last week and according to Apple’s release notes, it is also bringing support for irregular heart rhythm notifications on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in these 30 additional regions. The full list of countries receiving these features is here.

Apple is also releasing today iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, and tvOS 14.7. macOS Big Sur 11.5 is still being tested. These are probably the last updates to the iOS 14/macOS Big Sur/watchOS 7 cycle as Apple is readying the launch of iOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8.

With watchOS 8, the upcoming Apple Watch operating system previewed during the WWDC21 keynote, it will feature:

You can learn more about watchOS 8 in our guide here.

watchOS 7 is the latest version of the software that runs on the Apple Watch. The new feature includes new watch faces, workout types, and sleep tracking.

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

