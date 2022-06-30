Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Low-Cut Dress With 'New Baby' – The Inquisitr News

Ads

Jennifer Aniston introduced a hair oil she called her baby to her hair care collection, LolaVie, last week. The 53-year-old Friends alum launched the sustainable hair care line last year, although she'd worked on its release for five years per Allure. She launched the product with the critically acclaimed Glossing Detangler and Leave-In conditioner but has since expanded her collection to include a Lightweight Hair Oil.

Aniston wore a low-cut black dress with a long gold necklace and complimentary bracelet while introducing the newest addition to her brand. She also showed 40.7 million fans how to apply the product, including the Leave-In conditioner for extra shine.

Per LolaVie, the hair oil is,

It contains vegan keratin complex and coconut alkanes without silicone to soften the hair and condition it.

Aniston and comedian Benito Skinner crashed Chris McMillan's hair salon to try out the latest LolaVie products. Skinner dressed in all pink, including a short wig transforming into his alter ego, Jenni, while Aniston wore a casual black and white knee-length dress. They claimed to have cried before glamming up and meeting up with other "dolls," a.k.a. customers in the salon.

The businesswoman assured fans that LolaVie hair care was safe for all hair types, from natural locks to extensions. However, the brand advised against applying to the roots when wearing extensions to avoid softening the adhesives. Overall, LolaVie received glowering recommendations from critics and regular users, especially for the Glossing Detangler. It's also suitable for post-swim haircare to strengthen chlorinated strands and avoid breakage. The final tip said,

The younger Aniston attended the Daytime Emmy Award show virtually where she presented her father John Aniston a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to soap opera. Her appearance at the ceremony was a pleasant surprise to her 88-year-old father. She pre-recorded a lovely speech telling him it was an opportunity to present his award considering his 50-plus years in the industry including features in acclaimed series such as Mad Men, Airwolf, and Gilmore Girls.

